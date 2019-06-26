Random thoughts

Karl Rove “Republican strategist” had $400 million to spend on campaigns in 2012, “but he elected only 9 of the 31 candidates for whom he aired TV ads,” said savvy veteran conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly on EagleForum.org. Sadly for American patriots, Phyllis died in 2016 at age 92. Remember too – Rove forfeited Senate races in Missouri and Indiana, both winnable, because he did not like the Republican nominees. Democrats went on to win both seats (six year terms, of course). Republicans won the seats in the next election but there is no excuse for what the stupid Republican in-crowd did that year. Rove is still there. Amazing, isn’t it?
Recommended morning radio show from Orlando, Florida on WFLAOrlando.com, 6-9 a.m. I never watch morning television, except old movies sometimes.
“A ‘prejudice’ need not be a prejudgment; it may be the settled conclusion of long experience.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
We need a border wall, also a wall around welfare benefits, says conservative commentator Pete Hegseth.
I’m enjoying President Trump’s kinder, gentler style of governing. Remember George Bush I calling for a kinder, gentler America? Nice guy but clueless George self-destructed and made himself a one-termer with a big assist from Ross Perot.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: SlaveNorth.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, ColoradoGuy.com, DelsJourney.com, BlackChristianNews.com, Nikitas3.com, SaraACarter.com, CNSnews.com, RenewAmerica.com, JudicialWatch.org, JaneChastian.com, SteynOnline.com, FreedomWire.com, SidneyPowell.com, SpeedTrap.org, TheBlackSphere.net, TheoSpark.net, CumbresToltec.com, LarryElder.com, LloydMarcus.com, AllanWall.info, RemembertheABA.com, LifeZette.com, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, ErikRush.com, 1stock1.com, GunOwners.org, SharylAttkisson.com, UNZ.org, ROOTforAmerica.com, ConservativeHQ.com, Whatfinger.com, TomStiglich.com, BokBuster.com, ToddStarnes.com, VDare.com, BizJournals.com, Fool.com, WDUN.com, HermanCain.com, DailyKenn.com, CanadaFreePress.com, JodiMillerComedy.com.
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)