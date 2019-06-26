Random thoughts

Karl Rove “Republican strategist” had $400 million to spend on campaigns in 2012, “but he elected only 9 of the 31 candidates for whom he aired TV ads,” said savvy veteran conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly on EagleForum.org. Sadly for American patriots, Phyllis died in 2016 at age 92. Remember too – Rove forfeited Senate races in Missouri and Indiana, both winnable, because he did not like the Republican nominees. Democrats went on to win both seats (six year terms, of course). Republicans won the seats in the next election but there is no excuse for what the stupid Republican in-crowd did that year. Rove is still there. Amazing, isn’t it?
Recommended morning radio show from Orlando, Florida on WFLAOrlando.com, 6-9 a.m. I never watch morning television, except old movies sometimes.
“A ‘prejudice’ need not be a prejudgment; it may be the settled conclusion of long experience.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
We need a border wall, also a wall around welfare benefits, says conservative commentator Pete Hegseth.
I’m enjoying President Trump’s kinder, gentler style of governing. Remember George Bush I calling for a kinder, gentler America? Nice guy but clueless George self-destructed and made himself a one-termer with a big assist from Ross Perot.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: SlaveNorth.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, ColoradoGuy.com, DelsJourney.com, BlackChristianNews.com, Nikitas3.com, SaraACarter.com, CNSnews.com, RenewAmerica.com, JudicialWatch.org, JaneChastian.com, SteynOnline.com, FreedomWire.com, SidneyPowell.com, SpeedTrap.org, TheBlackSphere.net, TheoSpark.net, CumbresToltec.com, LarryElder.com, LloydMarcus.com, AllanWall.info, RemembertheABA.com, LifeZette.com, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, ErikRush.com, 1stock1.com, GunOwners.org, SharylAttkisson.com, UNZ.org, ROOTforAmerica.com, ConservativeHQ.com, Whatfinger.com, TomStiglich.com, BokBuster.com, ToddStarnes.com, VDare.com, BizJournals.com, Fool.com, WDUN.com, HermanCain.com, DailyKenn.com, CanadaFreePress.com, JodiMillerComedy.com.

Hawaii loser Democrat nitwit U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono is foul-mouth and spews anti-Catholic bigotry. Where do they find these people?
Debt isn’t dumb but unsound debt is. Mortgage debt could be your friend. How could you find a lower loan rate than a mortgage?
Leftwing whiners push open borders but often live in gated communities. They don’t have the everyday life experiences we have.
The Democrat plan is to catch and release illegals, pre-Democrats all.
A great read here: “Omar, Talib and AOC Carrying on Obama’s Poisinous Hate America Legacy”
by Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com  5-7-19
The Obama administration wants to disarm you but weaponized FBI, DOJ, EPA, CIA.
Is Congresswoman AOC just another functional moron?
Bumper sticker of the day: Nuclear Power Plants Are Built Better Than Jane Fonda.
The ultraliberal Orlando Sentinel (Slantinel) newsrag last year endorsed leftwing Democrats Andrew Gillum for governor and Bill Nelson for the U.S. Senate. Both lost. Good for us.
A poll of institutional investors shows 71 percent think Donald Trump will win reelection in 2020.
Two weeks before the 2016 election one poll showed Trump would get 164 electoral votes. He got 304.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
