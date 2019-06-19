The Dodge County Recreation Department 14 and under girls all star team advanced to the state tournament last week with their wins over Reidsville and Jenkins County. They will play in Jeff Davis later this month. Pictured above are team members: Dylana Barton, Josey Barton, Anna Bowen, Jimiah Burns, Mariah Flowers, Reagan Graham, Jessica Joiner, Georgia Jones, Meg Lewis, Ava Maxwell, Mylee Moore, Jaunavae Pattillo and Cailyn Wise. They are coached by Blakelyn Bundick, Katie Selph, Linzy Bowen and Gracie Lewis.