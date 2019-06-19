Russ's Sports Review

It was a huge week for baseball at the Dodge County Recreation Department (DCRD). Twelve out of town teams invaded Eastman for the Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) district one class “C” boys 12 and under tournament. It was a great week as the department was in great shape as Kyle Shipman and Shane Dunlap had the fields looking great.
The department battled extreme heat and dry conditions until rain moved in prior to the tournament. As said Director Travis Niblett on the fields “the weather was something we couldn’t control. It went from hot and dry to wet with no in between. I thought our fields played great. Our guys did a great job getting the fields ready to go”.
Live pitch baseball also presents its own set of challenges. A GRPA mandated pitch count is in effect for the amount of pitches a pitcher can throw in a game and in the tournament. There also has to be rest in between a certain amount of pitches. Travis Niblett had high praise for the staff “DCRD’s staff put on a clinic in this tournament. Many thanks to Hailey Hickman, Jenna Hickman, Caitlyn Gooch and Margaret Simmons who kept the books and the extreme challenge of keeping pitch count logs for 24 games. Things went without a glitch,” said Niblett.
As for the tournament itself, things started out on Monday. There were five games on the agenda. The weather did allow all five games to be played. The featured game was Reidsville playing Screven County. Reidsville had a strong team and won 5-0.
Tuesday was supposed to be a huge day with nine games on the schedule. The day featured perhaps the best-played game of that tournament as Reidsville played Glenville. Reidsville eventually won an extremely well played game, ending 5-4 in extra innings. The host team Dodge got underway in a 4:00 p.m. start. Dodge took an early 2-0 lead but the weather turned around 4:30 p.m. and the game was called for the day around 5:00 p.m.
On Wednesday, play got underway at 12:00 p.m. Unfortunately for our Dodge team, Johnson County would rally late to beat Dodge 10-5. The weather would play another role by mid-afternoon as lightning would suspend play for about an hour. Dodge would unfortunately be eliminated later in the day in a loss to Screven County. Play ended just before midnight as ten games were completed in a very long day.
On Thursday, play started at 2:00 p.m. under absolutely beautiful conditions. The tournament would be narrowed down to three teams, as Reidsville would wait for the winner of Screven County and Glascock County. The early game between Glascock and Screven would be a wild one. The lead would swing back and forth and eventually go to extra innings tied at 8-8. Glascock would eventually win 11-10 in nine innings in a game that took over three hours to play. That advanced them to the championship game against Reidsville. Reidsville was too much as they grabbed the championship with a 12-3 win. Both teams will be in the class “C” state tournament that will start at the end of the month.
The tournament was very well attended as 2500 people were at the event for the week. Thanks goes out to the Albany Umpires Association for doing a fine job of umpiring the event. Thank you to the gatekeepers Julianne Bellflower, Seth Cossett and Logan White. Thanks also to Body Gray who helped out on many fronts, to Earl Boutwell and staff with the concession stand and to Kyle Turner and Phillip Kilgore of the Georgia State Patrol for providing security for the event.
