The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests for June 5, 2019 through June 17, 2019:
Mark Adams, age 46, of East Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.
David Bowman, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Zack Cornell Branch, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, possession of drug related object, suspended license and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Terrance Lachon Carr, age 39, of Chauncey, was arrested for probation violation.
Chavez Lajuan Cross, age 24, of Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.
Teresa Dupree, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Blake Harrell, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Sabrina Hendrix, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault.
Heather Hopwood, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and possession and use of drug related objects.
Jessie Hopwood, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and criminal trespass.
Amanda Huett, age 34, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for probation violation.
William Alfred Jackson, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possessing of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
Daniel Carlton Jones, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Josiah Emmanuel King, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Darrell Glenn McCoy, age 27, of Chauncey, was arrested for probation violation.
Janet Grover McGhee, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for felony theft by taking.
Corey Eudell Mincey, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated stalking.
Wesley Robinson, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.
Deputies and police make arrests
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)