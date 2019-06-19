Deputies and police make arrests

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests for June 5, 2019 through June 17, 2019:

Mark Adams, age 46, of East Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.

David Bowman, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Zack Cornell Branch, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, possession of drug related object, suspended license and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Terrance Lachon Carr, age 39, of Chauncey, was arrested for probation violation.

Chavez Lajuan Cross, age 24, of Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.

Teresa Dupree, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Blake Harrell, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Sabrina Hendrix, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault.

Heather Hopwood, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass and possession and use of drug related objects.

Jessie Hopwood, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and criminal trespass.

Amanda Huett, age 34, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for probation violation.

William Alfred Jackson, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possessing of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Daniel Carlton Jones, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Josiah Emmanuel King, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Darrell Glenn McCoy, age 27, of Chauncey, was arrested for probation violation.

Janet Grover McGhee, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for felony theft by taking.

Corey Eudell Mincey, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated stalking.

Wesley Robinson, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.

Victoria Starr Steverson, age 23, of Rhine, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Emory Stewart, Jr., age 20, of Rhine, was arrested for terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct.

Robert Dollar Taylor, age 62, of Rhine, was arrested for aggravated battery.

Elton Sanquez Thomas, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for bench warrant.

The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of June 10, 2019 – June 18, 2019:

Lance Gilbert, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00 and burglary, forced entry, non-residence.

Tara Hamm, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $300.00.

Coy Smith, age 23, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects, impeding the free flow of traffic and DUI combo any combination of A1/A2/A3.

Juvenile, age 14, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking auto and driving without a license.

Hayle Kent, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking more than $500.00.

Brittish Level, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery (family violence).

Aubrey Evans, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms by convicted felon and possession and use of drug related objects.

Jennifer Mitchell, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Anthony Woods, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Ashley Johnson, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

John Clark, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or license expired/new resident and lighted headlights/other lights required.

Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of juvenile probation.

Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for unruly and obstructing law enforcement officers.
