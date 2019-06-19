Voting Republican helps to dethrone Maxine Waters and many other hideous leftists, reason enough to keep fighting.
Ann Coulter says post-1970 immigrants to the USA vote Democrat by an 8-2 margin, so naturally Democrat politicians care little about restricting immigration even as it destroys America.
Seventeen languages are spoken in the public schools in Northern Virginia. No wonder Virginia has morphed into a liberal state. Bumper sticker of the day : Obamacare Doesn’t Care.
“Democrats fear President Trump because he tells truths that have not been spoken before. For instance, he is publicly contradicting the narrative that illegal immigration is good for America.”
Nikitas3.com 3-13-19
Want an example? “Obama’s aunt Zeituni Onyango flew in from Africa in 2000 on a visa, defied a 2004 deportation order and died in Boston in 2004 while living in public housing and on the public dole.”
Nikitas3.com 3-13-19
Nikitas3.com has great information – highly recommended daily read. Didn’t read that in the local daily papers, did we? I usually avoid daily newspapers. Weeklies often are more interesting. So is the Internet. I thought The Washington P- - - was going under a while back.
Beto the Buffoon – Mr. O’Rourke is aptly described by Jeff Couere in CanadaFreePress.com 3-16-19: “Beto is like a mirage or a dream concocted by Hollywood liberals looking for the next John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama.”
“Once the government becomes the supplier of people’s needs, there is no limit to the needs that will be claimed as a basic right.”
Lawrence Auster
AWD sums it up well: “Politics in Washington is like professional wrestling – only not as honest !”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com
Random thoughts
