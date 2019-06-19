Random thoughts

Wednesday, June 19. 2019
Voting Republican helps to dethrone Maxine Waters and many other hideous leftists, reason enough to keep fighting.
Ann Coulter says post-1970 immigrants to the USA vote Democrat by an 8-2 margin, so naturally Democrat politicians care little about restricting immigration even as it destroys America.
Seventeen languages are spoken in the public schools in Northern Virginia. No wonder Virginia has morphed into a liberal state. Bumper sticker of the day : Obamacare Doesn’t Care.
“Democrats fear President Trump because he tells truths that have not been spoken before. For instance, he is publicly contradicting the narrative that illegal immigration is good for America.”
Nikitas3.com 3-13-19
Want an example? “Obama’s aunt Zeituni Onyango flew in from Africa in 2000 on a visa, defied a 2004 deportation order and died in Boston in 2004 while living in public housing and on the public dole.”
Nikitas3.com 3-13-19 (same column as above)
Nikitas3.com has great information – highly recommended daily read. Didn’t read that in the local daily papers, did we? I usually avoid daily newspapers. Weeklies often are more interesting. So is the Internet. I thought The Washington P- - - was going under a while back.
Beto the Buffoon – Mr. O’Rourke is aptly described by Jeff Couere in CanadaFreePress.com 3-16-19: “Beto is like a mirage or a dream concocted by Hollywood liberals looking for the next John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama.”
“Once the government becomes the supplier of people’s needs, there is no limit to the needs that will be claimed as a basic right.”
Lawrence Auster
AWD sums it up well: “Politics in Washington is like professional wrestling – only not as honest !”
Angry White Dude on AngryWhiteDude.com

MyMoneyBlog says, “10 reasons you should never pay off your mortgage.”
I agree – where can you get a cheaper loan rate?
Interesting exchange between Kanye West, who likes Donald Trump (but says he has never voted in his life) and left-winger David Letterman: Kanye West asked Letterman, “Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?…Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters.” The interview was to be released on Netflix on May 31.
Good for these folks – great philosophy here: “Making liberals mad never gets old for us.”
ConservativeByte.com
“I sometimes lie awake at night trying to think of something funny that Richard Nixon said.”
Lyn Nofziger, former press secretary for
Presidents Nixon and Reagan
“On outstanding come from behind runs from sports teams: “For every amazing comeback like that there also is a gigantic collapse.”
savvy basketball analyst Jay Bilas
He’s right again. You’ll see a replay of an amazing long football run and notice two or three guys at the play’s beginning should’ve had him.
“CNSNews.com is not funded by the government like NPR. CNSNews is not funded by the government like PBS.”
CNSNews.com
“Your chances of meeting an IRS agent are far greater than your chances of meeting anyone you voted for.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
