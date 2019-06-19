Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Recent news about massive flooding in Oklahoma, Arkansas and central Texas and the destruction caused by unprecedented tornadoes across the country should be effective rebuttals to the climate-change deniers.
Weather changes are bringing on great destruction affecting millions of people and yet deniers won’t face the huge problems brought on by human activities harmful to our fragile earth. Case in point, my bride and I were tubing down the Comal River in the hill country between New Braunfels and San Antonio in 1996 post honeymoon. The water was littered with soda cans, beer cans, potato chip bags and, of course, a few meth heads and drunks passing us by with their illegal wares in hand. Since that time, the river has heightened in the trash level thereby magnifying this ongoing problem, which is ten times worse than reported by local news.
Sadly, we are leaving our children and grandchildren an earth with rising sea levels, uncontrollable pollution and ever-increasing destructive weather patterns.
Even my once sleepy town of Eastman, where I grew up and attended Dodge County High class of 1965, has the same growing pains of yankees, foreigners and sojourns moving in and bringing crime and pollution.
We need to act as responsible adults and address climate change and confront these feckless individuals who trash our country now before it is too late.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
