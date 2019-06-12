The Dodge County boys 12 and under all-star team placed second (runner-up) in the Perry Junior League Tournament recently. They fought hard after playing for five straight days. The boys were presented with runner-up rings. Pictured above are team members Christian Lecouris, Landon Sheffield, Chris Johnson, Ace Roberson, Brandon White, Griffin Pritchett, Darrell Johnson, Brycen Pruett, Kain Mincey, Dawson Butler and Asher Wooten. Coaches for the team are Tom Sheffield, David White, Dusty Pruett and Joel Pritchett.
Dodge County Boys 12 and Under All-Star Team Placed Second
