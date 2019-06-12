Baseball Tournament Is Underway

Wednesday, June 12. 2019
The District One Class “C” Georgia Recreation and Parks Association 12 and under baseball tournament will continue today (Wednesday, June 12) at the Dodge County Recreation Department. Games will continue until the Friday night championship game.
Admission for the tournament is $2.00 for youth ages 6 to 17 and 55 and over.
Ages 18 to 54 will be $5.00 and children under six are free.
