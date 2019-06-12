Russ's Sports Review

As I mentioned last week, it would be a huge week for the Braves and that is the way things turned out. Things did not start well at all. On the field, they dropped 2 of 3 to a fair Pirates team. Off the field, Craig Kimbrel headed to the Cubs in a three-year, $43 million dollar deal. Reports are that Atlanta didn’t make the final four. Then came late Thursday. Word started to surface that the Braves had the lead on starting pitcher Dallas Kuechel. I still had plenty of questions but around 11:00 p.m., the word was out that the Braves and Scott Boras had agreed on a one-year, sort of, worth $13 million. Kuechel was scheduled to start Saturday for Gwinnett but he was rained out. Hopefully, he got to start Monday for Class “A” Rome. Kuechel seems to think it will only take two minor league starts to get ready. Right now, it looks like he would replace Gausman in the rotation. I really like the deal but bullpen help has got to happen or I think they will be in real trouble.
In a Sunday afternoon move, Atlanta did sign first round draft pick Shea Langeliers. The Baylor catcher was the ninth overall pick in last week’s draft. He is known to be a spectacular defensive catcher. The majority of the experts think he will hit plenty well enough.
Now for the week on the field. The offense was pretty good at times as Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna, Jr. led the way. Acuna hit a three run game tying homer in the ninth on Sunday to send the game to extra innings. The Braves beat the Marlins 7-6. As for Freeman, he was rock solid as always. He had ten hits on the week including three homers and seven RBIs. It wasn’t a great week for super rookie Austin Riley. He only went five for 30. He did have a pair of very big hits as he hit a three-run homer Monday to help the Braves come back and beat the Pirates. On Saturday, he had a late double and scored the games only run in a 1-0 win. Thanks to some late game heroics by the Reds, the Braves entered Monday night’s play only one game out of the lead in the unpredictable National League East. Things will get interesting this weekend as the Phillies come to Sun Trust Park.
I know the Hawks don’t get much attention but they made another really big trade last week. On Thursday night, the Hawks acquired shooting guard Allen Crabbe and two number-one draft picks in return for Taurean Prince and a future second round pick. In getting Crabbe, they do get his $18.5 million dollar salary. They do get the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft and a lottery protected number one pick next year. I really expect the Hawks to package a couple of this year’s picks to move up in the upcoming draft. Currently, they hold three first-round picks and three second-round picks in this year’s draft. There is no way they keep all three first-round picks so expect early trade action. They also have three first-round picks in next year’s draft as well. I wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if the Hawks are not a contender in the next few years.
