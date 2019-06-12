Eastman police make arrests

The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of June 4, 2019 – June 11, 2019:
Teresa Dupree, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Lafeyette Butler, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and open container violation.
Charles Davis, Jr., age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended/revoked, reckless driving, headlight requirements and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
Jimmy Ashley, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (aggravated) and rape-strong arm.
Malik Harris, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, business.
Wesley Robinson, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.
Cathedral Facison, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for theft of lost or mislaid property and theft by receiving stolen property.
Tara Hamm, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $300.00.
Michael Smith, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related object, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of schedule II drugs.
