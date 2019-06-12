R.I.P. Bart Starr, Bill Buckner

R.I.P. Bart Starr, age 85 and Bill Buckner, age 69. Both had fine careers, both were underrated when they played.
An excellent question from Townhall.com columnist Walter E. Williams, Ph.D. Economist 11-14-2012: “While Obama’s national job approval rating is a little less than 50 percent, among blacks his job approval is a whopping 88 percent. I’d like to ask people who approve of Obama’s performance, ‘What has President Obama done during the past four years that you’d like to see more of in the next four years?’”
Walter E. Williams on Townhall.com
WalterEWilliams.com
America’s richest counties voted for Obama’s reelection in 2012.
Bumper sticker of the day: Are you better off than you were 4 Trillion Dollars ago?
NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com says, “There is no statute of limitations for the truth.”
Commie John Brennan, bigtime Democrat (he fits right in) accuses Attorney General William Barr of a witch hunt. Brennan admits voting for the Communist candidate for president in 1980. At least he’s honest about it.
“The Virginia shooting case will be portrayed as ‘workplace violence,’ or as the fault of lax gun control.”
Anonymous Attorney on VDARE.com 8-26-15
Remember the fired grievance-nursing black killer returning and shooting a white reporter and white cameraman (his former co-workers) at a remote broadcast, the story quickly spiked by the media a day or two later with no follow-up attention? It didn’t have the desired narrative for sustained media coverage.
Univision – a Democrat mouthpiece in Spanish.
Good for Donald Trump – he is hated by the lamestream medialeft.
“Trump’s dynamic: MSM hate him, people hate the MSM.”
Dan Friedman on TheoSpark.net
