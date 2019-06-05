All-stars place in tournament
The Dodge County boys 12 and under all-star team placed second (runner-up) in the Perry Junior League Tournament last weekend.
They fought hard after playing for five straight days. The boys were presented with runner-up rings.
Members of the team are Christian Lecouris, Landon Sheffield, Ace Roberson, Brandon White, Griffin Pritchett, Darrell Johnson, Brycen Pruett, Kain Mincey and Asher Wooten.
Coaches for the team are Tom Sheffield, David White, Dusty Pruett and Joel Pritchett.