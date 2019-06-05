All Stars Place in Tournament

Updated: SPORTS

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, June 5. 2019
Updated: 3 days ago
Comments (0)
All-stars place in tournament
The Dodge County boys 12 and under all-star team placed second (runner-up) in the Perry Junior League Tournament last weekend.
They fought hard after playing for five straight days. The boys were presented with runner-up rings.
Members of the team are Christian Lecouris, Landon Sheffield, Ace Roberson, Brandon White, Griffin Pritchett, Darrell Johnson, Brycen Pruett, Kain Mincey and Asher Wooten.
Coaches for the team are Tom Sheffield, David White, Dusty Pruett and Joel Pritchett.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News