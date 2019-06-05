Russ's Sports Review

As I mentioned last week, this was going to be a real big week for the Braves. Things started on Monday night with the major league baseball (MLB) draft.
Atlanta had the ninth pick overall and quite frankly, I think things started really good. They drafted Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers. He is considered major league ready as a defensive catcher. His offense started slow with a hamate bone injury. Langeliers charged back in the second half of the season at the plate. He had a huge game in the regionals as he had a five for five game with three homers and 11 RBIs all in one game.
This is a move that I like. Catcher is one of the weaker positions in a strong minor league system. It wouldn’t be surprising in the very least to see him up by the end of the 2020 season.
The team had a pair of first round picks and with the 21st pick, they selected Texas A&M shortstop Braden Shewmake. Personally, I would have loved to see a college outfielder with power but more than likely there was no one left at that spot.
Shewmake is considered a foul-line to foul-line hitter but not a lot of power. He has good speed and he doesn’t strike out a lot. So we will have to see how the second guy works out.
When the clock struck midnight on Monday, the draft pick compensation came off of Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel.
There is no question that the Braves could use either or both of them but getting them is a totally different story.
I know that the Phillies, Yankees, Cub and Brewers are among the teams that could use Kimbrel in particular.
I believe that Kimbrel could be the key to the winning team in the National League East. If the Braves find a way to get them, I think it is a toss up on who wins the East.
If the Phillies get him, I think the Braves have little chance and would be playing for the wild card. Don’t get me wrong, I would love Keuchel but I think the bullpen must be addressed in order for them to compete.
Now for the week that was for the Braves. Honestly, it wasn’t very good as they went 2-3 at home against Washington and Detroit. Despite their struggles, it was worse for the Phillies as they were swept by the Dodgers.
The Braves only trailed by a game going into the Phillies late Monday night game against San Diego. On the surface, it shouldn’t be real hard work as Atlanta plays in Pittsburgh and Miami.
The legend that is Austin Riley is still rolling. He has eight homers in his first 17 games. He is one of only four players ever to do that.
You have to like the pitching of Mike Soroka and Max Fried. Both of them seem to have a great future. Wouldn’t it be great if the Braves could acquire a veteran like Kuechel or Bumgarner to put with these two fine young guys?
This doesn’t seem to work when Georgia hosts a baseball regional. Last season, they fell to Duke but surely it couldn’t happen again, could it?
Unfortunately, it was yes. After ripping Mercer in the first game 13-3, things went south in a hurry for the fourth seeded Dogs. They were whipped twice by a Florida state team that was fortunate to be in the tournament. The talented Georgia pitching staff was no match for the hot hitting Seminoles.
Hopefully the Dogs won’t pull a three-peat next year!
