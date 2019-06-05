A Dodge County woman that was a passenger in the pickup pictured above died from her injures in the wreck. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)

Dodge woman dies in vehicle wreck

A Dodge County woman has died as the result of a two vehicle accident in Chester.

According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Geraldine Davis, age 79, of a 954 West Chicken Road address, died after the pickup truck in which she was a passenger ran up under an 18 wheeler trailer.

Krenar Menyr Hyse, age 59, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a 2007 Volvo 18 wheel tractor and box trailer north on Carolina Street in Chester and had stopped at the intersection with Georgia 126. He then attempted to cross Georgia 126 onto Georgia 257.

Dusty Eugene Collins, age 38, of Montrose, was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup south on Georgia 126 and ran into the left side of the trailer. Collins had to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life by first responders. He was flown to a Macon hospital by helicopter.

Davis also had to be extricated from the pickup truck with the Jaws of Life by first responders. She was taken to Dodge County Hospital by Heartland Emergency Medical Services and later died from her injuries. Hyse was not injured.

The accident happened at approximately 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of May 28, 2019 – June 4, 2019:

Willie Brown, age 31, of Pineview, was arrested for battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Rebecca Whittington, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Jody Wright, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Matthew Thomas, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for forgery in the first degree-other object.

Corey Willis, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for forgery in the first degree-other object.

Brandon Pearce, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.

Hector Rivera, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine, drugs-possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug related objects.

Ryan Bowling, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for giving false name/address/date of birth to officer and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Elizabeth Sheffield, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Eliodoro Barrios, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident and headlight requirements.
