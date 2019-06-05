A Dodge County woman has died as the result of a two vehicle accident in Chester.
According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Geraldine Davis, age 79, of a 954 West Chicken Road address, died after the pickup truck in which she was a passenger ran up under an 18 wheeler trailer.
Krenar Menyr Hyse, age 59, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a 2007 Volvo 18 wheel tractor and box trailer north on Carolina Street in Chester and had stopped at the intersection with Georgia 126. He then attempted to cross Georgia 126 onto Georgia 257.
Dusty Eugene Collins, age 38, of Montrose, was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup south on Georgia 126 and ran into the left side of the trailer. Collins had to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life by first responders. He was flown to a Macon hospital by helicopter.
Davis also had to be extricated from the pickup truck with the Jaws of Life by first responders. She was taken to Dodge County Hospital by Heartland Emergency Medical Services and later died from her injuries. Hyse was not injured.
The accident happened at approximately 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.
The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of May 28, 2019 – June 4, 2019:
A Dodge County woman that was a passenger in the pickup pictured above died from her injures in the wreck. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
Dodge woman dies in vehicle wreck
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)