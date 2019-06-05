How could Stacey Abrams graduate from Yale Law School and still refer to the USA as a democracy?
San Fran Nan Pelosi has a net worth of $60 million plus many millions from her husband’s businesses, lives in a gated community while pushing open borders for the rest of us, and vacationed in Hawaii over the past Christmas while Donald Trump stayed in D.C. working.
In 1985 a first class postage stamp cost $.22, now it’s fifty or so. Why not abolish unconstitutional foreign aid and reduce postal rates?
College diversity pays. The average diversity department staffer at Ohio State University makes $82,955 and there are 88 of these bean counters at the school, totaling $7,300,000 per year. This is going on all over the USA; I just happened to stumble over the Ohio State numbers. No wonder tuition is going up everywhere.
President Trump threatens to cut off the Southern border – good for him!
“They know I’ll do it. I don’t play games.”
Donald Trump
It’s nice to have a president who’s talking sensibly about fighting the border crisis and keeping campaign promises. Isn’t Mexico the murder capital of the world?
NewsMachete.com calls the CDC “the Diseased Center of Control.”
Seventeen House Democrats voted against releasing the Starr Report in the 1990s but they’re all for releasing the Mueller Report of 2019.
Julian Castro, Demoleftist running for president, denies there is a border crisis.
AngryWhiteDude.com had libertarian Gary Johnson figured out in 2016:
“Gary Johnson wouldn’t be recognized by his own mother. He will pull a few percentage points from pot smoking Republicans (aka Libertarian-types) and then begin preparing for his next waste of time candidacy in 2020. Gives him something to do.”
AWDude.com 8-18-16
I miss Angry White Dude, now retired from the Internet.
“Bigot: one who practices sociology without a license.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Whatever became of Stormy Daniels and lying hallucinating Professor Ford, Justice Kavanaugh attacker? Many Democrats claimed they believed the nutty professor was telling the truth.
Harvard has a separate graduation ceremony for black students.
“What if you’re half black? Do you go to both ceremonies?”
Dennis Prager
Bumper sticker of the day: Clean Air Smells Funny.
Marshall Miller