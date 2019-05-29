Carr Signs

Dodge County High School (DCHS) Indian football senior R.J. Carr has decided to continue his football career at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley. Carr signed with the Wildcats earlier this year in the DCHS Media Center in front of his coaches, teammates, friends and family. Pictured above are (seated, l-r) Robert Carr (father) R.J. holding his daughter (Marleiah), Saca Jordan (mother) and Zion McRae (brother). (Back row, l-r) are brothers Jaelin Carr, D.J. Jordan and Mikhail Carr.
