Dodge County High School (DCHS) Indian football senior Jadin Johnson has decided to continue his football career at University of Cumberland in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Johnson signed with the Patriots earlier this year in the DCHS Media Center in front of his coaches, teammates, friends and family. Pictured above are (seated, l-r) Devon Johnson, Jadin, Joy Hall and Gladys Norwood. (Back row, l-r) are Arlene Johnson, Anntionette Johnson, Ann Norwood, Aubreyuna Thomas, Katrina Hall Wooten and Ambria Thomas.
