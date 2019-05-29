This upcoming week will be one of the biggest of the 2019 MLB season. The draft does start Monday night, but the bigger item may be at 12:01 on Monday morning. That is because closer Craig Kimbrel and starter Dallas Keychel will no longer have draft pick compensation attached to them.
On Sunday, Braves general manager Alex Anthropolis said they would be interested in both of them. Do I buy that? Well, yes and no. Do I think that the Braves are interested in both? Yes, I do, but I think the chances of getting both are really unlikely. The team probably has the cash to do it but I will believe it when I see it. If I had a choice, it’s Kimbrel by a mile. The late inning guys are just all over the place. I think they will both come off the market pretty darn soon.
Speaking of the draft, it is coming Monday night. The Braves will have the ninth and 21st pick in the first round. Reports are they are looking for another arm. What a shock, and possibly a catcher. Personally, I would rather see a power out field bat. That’s the spot even in the minors that they don’t seem to have.
Now for the week for the Braves. It was actually very good. They went 5-2 on the road against the Giants and Cardinals. They pulled one out of the blue on Sunday night baseball. They trailed 3-0 going to the ninth before Riley ignited another rally and they would win in extra innings. The Braves are a season best 30-24 at the exact third way mark of the season. They are hanging tough with the Phillies as they trail by just 1.5 games going into Tuesday’s home game against the Nationals.
As I mentioned earlier, this is a huge week. The signing of Kimbrel, in particular, will be huge. I can see the Phillies being in the running. The tide of the National League East could swing drastically in the next week.
It was a mixed bag weekend for the Georgia baseball program. Their offense continued to struggle as they dropped a 5-3 decision to Ole Miss in the semi-finals of the SEC tournament. As expected, things did improve after the tournament. Georgia, who finished the season at 44-15, was one of the six SEC schools that were named regional hosts. That play will begin this Friday and run through the weekend. It will be double elimination. The winners of each regional will advance to the super regionals that will begin next weekend.
Here are a couple of Falcon notes for you football fans. The NFL has announced that there will be no change to the overtime rules. I really don’t like it at all. I think it’s only fair that both teams get the ball in overtime. I think the college rules are a bit extreme but I don’t think that a coin toss should have that big of an impact. It also looks like the Falcons should pick up right at eight million of salary cap space after the June 1 cuts. Maybe they can use some of that money to improve the defensive line.
Let’s wrap up this week with a little pro wrestling talk. The much anticipated AEW pay per view double or nothing took place Saturday night in Vegas. All reports are that is was a huge success. That should be great news for all of the wrestling fans. The federation also debated Jon Moxley. Who is Moxley? He is actually the performer that was Dean Ambrose in WWE. He was a huge hit. It looks like Vince and company finally have some competition and that’s great news for the many fans. Remember their TV contract begins this fall on TNT.
