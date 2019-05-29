TEAM PLACES
The Dodge County High School boys golf team wrapped up a great 2019 season as they competed in the Georgia High School Association AA state tournament at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton May 20 and May 21. The team shot rounds of 339 and 336 to have a strong sixth place finish. On the Individual side, Dodge’s Jenson Rainey had a 10th place finish with rounds of 79 and 75. The other Dodge scorers included Lister Harrell, 88 and 83; Wyatt Jones, 83 and 94; Peyton Smith, 89 and 89; Nathan Roland, 91 and 89 and Heath Sanders, 99 and 90. Pictured above (top photo) are Lister Harrell, Jensen Rainey, Wyatt Jones, Cole Meadows, Heath Sanders, Nathan Roland and (seated) Peyton Smith. (Right photo) Jensen Rainey prepares to tee off. (Photos courtesy of Krista Rainey)