On Friday, May 31, members of Dodge County High School’s (DCHS) graduating Class of 2019 will celebrate personal and academic achievements by walking across the stage and receiving diplomas at Memorial Stadium.
The graduating class of DCHS includes 187 students, 46 earning the title of honor graduate and being awarded a gold stole. These students, over the course of their four years in high school, have taken two units of the same foreign language, a unit of intro to business technology, a half unit of speech, and have earned a cumulative academic average of 94 or higher. Additionally, students who do not have a 94 average but have maintained a 90 average and have scored 1260 or higher on the verbal and math sections on the SAT, or 26 or better on the ACT, will also have the distinction of graduating with honors.
Receiving additional academic honors with distinction will be the class’s valedictorians and salutatorians. Mary Beth Dopson and Jacey Dowdy are the co-valedictorians. Annie Knight and Austin Roberson are the co-salutatorians.
“We at Dodge County High School are very proud of the graduating class of 2019,” says principal Dr. Susan Long. “We have seen them grow from ninth graders into young men and women, and we are assured that they will make a positive impact in the world wherever their futures lead them.”
Graduation set for Friday night
