Nikitas3.com predicted in February 2016 that Donald Trump would win the White House. At about the same time many Republican swamp dwellers were urging Trump to get out of the race and make room for someone who could win, even though he led the field in every poll. They don’t call Republicans The Stupid Party for nothing. Of course, many Republicans defy the stupid drift of the party and show it how to win again. Donald Trump tries to lead them out of the wilderness. Demo Lite is not the winning formula.
Website of the week: IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com.
No need to capitalize, of course.
Where did the Republicans find Karl Rove anyway?
Maybe the Demo left will run Hateful Hillary again. Just about anyone who knows her considers her The Queen of Mean.
“I once wrote that all modern political diseases were invented in Canada. Soft Totalitarianism is one of them.”
Peter Brimelow on VDare.com 5-11-19
It is estimated that $25 billion will be spent on Mother’s Day this year, a record amount.
We never hear about “The Vast Left Wing Conspiracy,” do we.
AOC Alexandria’s Occasionally Coherent (but not often).
“People want someone they can relate to and Trump is relatable.”
Bud Hedinger, legendary Orlando talk host
You can hear Bud daily on the Internet 6-9 a.m. on WFLAOrlando.com.
He’s way better than Step On All Of Us and the other television morning shows. Bud should go national. With the Internet, you can catch the show anywhere. I’m a regular listener.
Low energy Jeb, Crooked Hillary, little Marco, Amtrak Joe: remember those names?
“Could it be that the rumbling off in the distance may be a Trumpslide?”
Chris Donaldson on ILoveMyFreedom.org 5-10-19
The Stupid Party
