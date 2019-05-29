The Stupid Party

Wednesday, May 29. 2019
Nikitas3.com predicted in February 2016 that Donald Trump would win the White House. At about the same time many Republican swamp dwellers were urging Trump to get out of the race and make room for someone who could win, even though he led the field in every poll. They don’t call Republicans The Stupid Party for nothing. Of course, many Republicans defy the stupid drift of the party and show it how to win again. Donald Trump tries to lead them out of the wilderness. Demo Lite is not the winning formula.
Website of the week: IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com.
No need to capitalize, of course.
Where did the Republicans find Karl Rove anyway?
Maybe the Demo left will run Hateful Hillary again. Just about anyone who knows her considers her The Queen of Mean.
“I once wrote that all modern political diseases were invented in Canada. Soft Totalitarianism is one of them.”
Peter Brimelow on VDare.com  5-11-19
It is estimated that $25 billion will be spent on Mother’s Day this year, a record amount.
We never hear about “The Vast Left Wing Conspiracy,” do we.
AOC Alexandria’s Occasionally Coherent (but not often).
“People want someone they can relate to and Trump is relatable.”
Bud Hedinger, legendary Orlando talk host
You can hear Bud daily on the Internet 6-9 a.m. on WFLAOrlando.com.
He’s way better than Step On All Of Us and the other television morning shows. Bud should go national. With the Internet, you can catch the show anywhere. I’m a regular listener.
Low energy Jeb, Crooked Hillary, little Marco, Amtrak Joe: remember those names?
“Could it be that the rumbling off in the distance may be a Trumpslide?”
Chris Donaldson on ILoveMyFreedom.org  5-10-19

America’s perpetual wars were started by Demoleftists and are now supported by both parties. We’re still in Korea, since the 1950s.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
The “Big Six” states have 114 electoral votes. Trump should win the regular Republican states and needs 109 more votes to win reelection in 2020. Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia contain 114 votes. I can’t see Georgia going Democrat, can you?
Howard Coble (R-N.C.) and Ron Paul (R-Tx.) kept their promises not to draw a Congressional retirement pension. They obviously weren’t in it for the money. We need more like these two. I’ll bet there are no more members of Congress who will do this. Howard Coble won reelection in 1986 by just 79 votes, the closest Congressional race in the USA that year. After this, he won reelection easily, sometimes running unopposed until he retired in 2014. He died at age 84 in 2015, the longest serving Congressman in North Carolina history, and had a solidly conservative voting record. 
“It took 100 years for liberals to grasp that Russians interfere.”
BlazingCatFur.ca  (ca, not com)
“Liberals are un-American – here’s why. First rule? Success is bad – but only if you’re a conservative.”
Sean Robertson on FreedomWire.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Vote YES on Preparation H.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
