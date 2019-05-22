1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on APRIL 18, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
THREE HUNDRED NINETY-NINE DOLLARS ($399.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2001 CADILLAC DEVILLE (VIN: 1G6KD54Y21U200417), SYLVANIA TELEVISION, LG TELEVISION, PLAYSTATION 4 (2 GAMES, 2 CONROLLERS)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 6th day of MAY, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE O
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation that will incorporate DUKE & ROC ELLIS TRUCKING, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the GEORGIA BUSINESS CORPORATION CODE. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 56 PINE ACRES LN; MILAN, GA 31060 and its initial registered agent at such address is GEORGE ELLIS, JR.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID E. STUDSTILL, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of DAVID E. STUDSTILL, SR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 26th day of April, 2019.
DAVID E. STUDSTILL, JR. and MARK G. STUDSTILL, Co-Executors of the
Estate of DAVID E.
STUDSTILL, SR. Deceased
DAVID E. STUDSTILL, JR.
195 Woodfield Court
McDonough, GA 30253
MARK G. STUDSTILL
6263 Creekview Dr.
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN T. WOODARD, SR., late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 2nd day of May, 2019
Estate of JOHN T. WOODARD, SR.
CONDRA ROBINSON,
Co-Executor
JOHN T. WOODARD, JR.,
Co-Executor
DANIEL WOODARD,
Co-Executor
CHERYL WALKER,
Co-Executor
4115 Dublin Hwy.
Eastman, GA 31023
MARGARET GREER EVANS
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 488189
478-272-2885
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JACKSON M. SMITH, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of said deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
WILLIAM M. SMITH
Executor
356 DISTRICT LINE ROAD
CORDELE, GEORGIA 31015
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR R.H. LENDING, INC., its successors and assigns, dated December 17, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 672, Page 5, DODGE County, Georgia Records and as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 754, Page 213, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 827, Page 49, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of NINETY-FOUR THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY-ONE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($94,541.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JUNE, 2019, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FREEDOM MORTGAGE, 10500 KINKAID DR. STE. 300, FISHERS, IN 46037, 855-690-5900.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 265 NOBLES ROAD, CHESTER, GEORGIA 31012.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
BRYAN ALAN ASBELL, JR
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 72, 19TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 6.57 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 25, 2005, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 41, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. THE COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID PLAT ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION BY REFERENCE.
SAID PROPERTY IS IMPROVED WITH A 2010 CLAYTON MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING THE VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS WHC017952GAA AND WHC017952GA B, WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED HERETO.
MR/ved 6/4/19
Our file no. 5462116 - FT17
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by PRINCE A. DAWSON AND ANNIE DAWSON TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR WR STARKEY MORTGAGE, LLP dated 4/4/2008 and recorded in Deed Book 603 Page 196 and modified at Deed Book 765 Page 41 and further modified at Book 842 Page 114 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $75,711.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on JUNE 4, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 292 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE BEGINNING POINT IS THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WILLIAMS DRIVE WITH THE NORTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SHELDON STREET; AND FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT AS THUS ESTABLISHED RUNNING THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 03 MINUTES EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 257.00 FEET, RUNNING THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 02 MINUTES WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 128.00 FEET, RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 17 MINUTES WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 257.00 FEET, RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 19 MINUTES EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 128.00 FEET TO BEGINNING POINT; SAID TRACT BEING RECTANGULAR IN SHAPE, FRONTING 257.00 FEET ON SAID NORTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WILLIAMS DRIVE AND FRONTING 128.00 FEET ON SAID NORTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SHELDON STREET.
THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED DATED AUGUST 20, 2004, FROM DEBRA Y. PROFFITT TO SAMUEL F. TRAVIS AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 484 AT PAGES 83-84 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 5909 WILLIAMS DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): PRINCE A. DAWSON AND ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS OF ANNIE DAWSON or tenant or tenants.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA
HOMEOWNER’S
ASSISTANCE DEPARTMENT
3415 VISION DRIVE
COLUMBUS, OHIO 43219
1-866-550-5705
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
Prince A. Dawson and
Annie Dawson
Aldridge Pite, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1031-2152A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1031-2152A0
STATE OF GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from KATHERINE Y. LEWIS to UNITED 1st FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, dated March 29, 2007, and recorded in Book 571, Pages 49-55, DODGE County, Georgia, Records, said Deed to Secured Debt having been given to secure a Note dated March 29, 2007 in the original principal sum of TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED DOLLARS ($27,800.00) with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at DODGE County, Georgia, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on June 4, 2019, the property located at 59 GILBERT DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, more fully described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated here by reference.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installment on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold as the property of KATHERINE Y. LEWIS, subject to the outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, if any, and all easements and restrictions of record, if any, having priority over this Deed to Secure Debt.
UNITED 1st FEDERAL
CREDIT UNION
As Attorney-in-Fact for
KATHERINE Y. LEWIS
D. TYLER VAN LEUVEN
GA State Bar No. 142073
P.O. Box 3637
Tallahassee, Florida 32315-4128
850-388-0500
Attorney for
UNITED 1st FEDERAL
CREDIT UNION
Exhibit A
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 262 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.2 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING ALL OF BLOCK “I” AS SHOWN ON A PLAT ENTITLED “PROPERTY” OF J.W. JARRELL” OF A SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL ON OCTOBER 2, 1969, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 8, PAGE 266, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND BEING BOUNDED NOW OR FOMERLY ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS OF J.W. JARRELL ON THE NORTHEAST BY LANDS OF M.E. GILBERT, ON THE SOUTHEAST BY OLIVE ROAD AND ON THE SOUTHWEST BY GILBERT DRIVE, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM MRS. ERNESTINE LAWSON TO HARRIS MILLER WHICH IS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 129, PAGE 127, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE
MISCELLANEOUS
NOTICE OF DETOUR
APPROVAL
P. I. 0013823 Dodge County
Notice is hereby given that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the use of and the routing of a detour for this project.
The date of detour approval is: April 26, 2019
THE PROJECT PROPOSES TO REPLACE THE EXISTING BRIDGE ON SR 165/CHAUNCEY-RHINE HWY OVER SUGAR CREEK IN DODGE COUNTY, LOCATED ONE-MILE SW OF CHAUNCEY, GA. THE PROPOSED PROJECT BEGINS APPROXIMATELY 925 FT SOUTH OF THE EXISTING BRIDGE AND EXTENDS NORTH 925 FT, FOR AN APPROXIMATELY LENGTH OF 1,850 FEET (0.4 MILES). PROPOSED IS A NEW 135-FT LONG BY 39.25-FT WIDE BRIDGE OVER SUGAR CREEK THAT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT THE EXIST LOCATION, REQUIRED HYDRAULIC ELEVATION, AND ROADWAY CENTERLINE. THIS PROJECT IS LOCATED 100% IN DODGE COUNTY.
THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 6-FT SHOULDER ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE. THE ROADWAY TYPICAL ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE ARE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 10 FEET OVERALL SHOULDER THAT INCLUDES 4 FEET PAVED AND 6 FEET UNPAVED. THE PROJECT LENGTH IS ESTIMATED TO BE 0.4 MILES ALONG SR 165/CHAUNCEY-RHINE HWY.
During construction, an off-site detour will be used to route traffic from SR 165 to SR 117 during closure. The additional distance for the detour route is approximately six miles. The proposed detour will utilize US 341 and SR 117 in addition to SR 165/Chauncey-Rhine Highway.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Daniel Smith
Area 2 – Area Engineer
2003 US Hwy 441 S
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 275-6596
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: JORDAN TYLER CARR
And
JASMINE NICOLE CARR,
Minor child(ren)
Civil Action File No. 19V-8587
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that TERESA JONES, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 8th day of April 2019, praying for a change in the name of minor child(ren) from JORDAN TYLER CARR to JORDAN TYLER JONES and from JASMINE NICOLE CARR to JASMINE NICOLE JONES.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 29th day of MARCH, 2019.
TERESA JONES
Petitioner prose
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ESTATE NO. P-19-9203
IN RE: SANDRA GAIL JACKSON, DECEASED
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The petition of DONALD W. JACKSON, SR. for a Year’s Support from the Estate of SANDRA GAIL JACKSON, Deceased, for Decedent’s surviving spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before June 10, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By Ashley W. Burch
Clerk of the Probate Court
Probate Court, Dodge County
Eastman, GA 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for DONALD W. JACKSON, SR.
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ESTATE NO. P-19-9204
IN RE: JIMMY WHITEHURST, DECEASEDNOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The petition of DORIS WHITEHURST for a Year’s Support from the Estate of JIMMY WHITEHURST, Deceased, for Decedent’s surviving spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before June 10, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By Ashley W. Burch
Clerk of the Probate CourProbate Court, Dodge County
Eastman, GA 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for DORIS WHITEHURST
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH
HULAND RYKARD, Decease
ESTATE NO.:_________
PETITION TO LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
BRYON RYKARD has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of KENNETH HULAND RYKARD, deceased, of said county. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 19, 2019.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
P O Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512