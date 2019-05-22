Wallace signs Dodge County Indian football senior Tyvik Wallace will continue his football career at LaGrange College in LaGrange. Wallace signed with the Panthers on Thursday, May 15 in the Dodge County High School Media Center in front of his coaches, teammates, friends and family. Wallace is pictured above (seated, center) surrounded by his family. (Photo by Lori P. Williams)

Updated: Wallace Signs

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, May 22. 2019
Updated: 4 days ago
Comments (0)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News