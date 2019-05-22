Wallace signs Dodge County Indian football senior Tyvik Wallace will continue his football career at LaGrange College in LaGrange. Wallace signed with the Panthers on Thursday, May 15 in the Dodge County High School Media Center in front of his coaches, teammates, friends and family. Wallace is pictured above (seated, center) surrounded by his family. (Photo by Lori P. Williams)
