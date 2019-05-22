Recreation department will host district tournament
The Dodge County Recreation Department was awarded the District 1, Class “C” 12 and under boys tournament last week.
The tournament will be held starting on Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14 at the recreation department complex.
There will be 12 out of town teams coming to our town for this week of play.
Recreation director, Travis Niblett, had this to say about the big tournament “We have done quality tournaments in the past and the state has given us the responsibility of running this big tournament. It will be big for our town, our county and for businesses.”