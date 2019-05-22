Russ's Sports Review

Coming into the season, I thought the National League East would be a four-team slugfest. So far things haven’t turned out that way. The Phillies, as advertised, have been pretty good lately as they went to 27-19 after Sunday’s win over the Rockies. The Braves, as I thought, are 25-22 but are only 2.5 games out of first place. Top to bottom, the Phillies are probably better than the Braves but we will have to see.
My big question is what in the world has happened to the Nationals? They were 19-26 going into Sunday night’s game against the Cubs. Their offense hasn’t been good and the bullpen has been suspect. I know losing Harper didn’t help but I can’t believe they are this bad. Some say that their time has passed but we will have to see. Then there are the Mets. They were swept by the Marlins, who are awful. Hey are just 20-25 and their big problem is he offense. They only scored six runs in the three games against Miami.
Could the East be a two-team race? Maybe, we will just have to see.
Now for the week of the Braves. They were 4-2 on the week but that wasn’t the big news of the week. Of course it was Austin Riley. As expected, he got his chance in left field as Ender Inciarte had a strained back muscle and landed on the injured list. Riley has been great with a pair of long homers and he came real close to a third.
The question now is, what to do when Inciarte is ready? I feel sure the league will adjust to Riley and he will have to adjust as well. He was 0-4 Sunday in the 3-2 loss to the Brewers. Time will tell but for now he has put a good bit of excitement in Atlanta.
Now for the part that makes all Braves fans hold their breath and that is the bullpen. They allowed eight runs in the final three innings on Friday as they nearly blew a 12-0 lead. Saturday, a late lead got away but a 10th inning homer by Freeman gave the Braves an extra innings win. Sunday, they lost in extra innings on a late homer despite an eighth inning homer by Freeman. They did let Venters go on Saturday. It is true that he was really struggling but so are others and changes are going to have to be made.
Now for some other news. Tuesday wasn’t a good night for the Hawks. They finished eighth in the lottery. To make matters worse, the pick they got from the Mavericks was tenth. Don’t be shocked at all if they make a trade on draft night.
In some college play, the Georgia women’s tennis team played for a national championship on Sunday against Stanford. The Lady Dogs came in ranked number one but things didn’t go well and they fell 4-0. The Lady Dog softball team and the baseball team are both still alive.
Okay, last week I said that pro wrestling fans would soon have an option to the right now mediocre WWE product. Starting this fall, though still not exactly sure of the date, AEW wrestling will start on the TNT network. Many of you fans know Cody Rhoades, Chris Jericho and the Young Backs. They will be featured and I wouldn’t be shocked if Dean Ambrose shows up there as well. I think the “wrestling wars” will return this fall!
Of course after my deadline, we have a Braves trade. It helps the bullpen but don’t get excited on the surface. The Braves have sent Jessie Biddle and the injured Vizcaino to Seattle for right-hander Anthony Swarzak and cash. To be honest, it looks like a “junk for junk” deal. Swarzak is injury prone and he is wild. He does get some strike outs so there is that. Vizcaino is out for the year and is a free agent at the end of the year. Biddle as we know is nothing special.
The Braves got cash to even out the contracts.
Russ's Sports Review
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)