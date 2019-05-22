Annual Kiwanis golf tournament is successful
The 27th Annual Eastman-Dodge Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament was held on May 4th, 2019 at Green Acres Golf Course.
Under near perfect weather conditions, teams from the middle Georgia area came to support the work for children done by the Kiwanis Club and to compete for prize money and bragging rights.
Winners in the first flight were: first place, Stuart Rogers and William Alexander; second place, Murray Ward and David Hilliard and third place, David Jones and Wyatt Jones.
Winners in the second flight were: first place, Aubrey Brown and Steve Moore; second place, Charles Roland and Jesse Whittle and third place, Lamar Coleman and R.C. Coleman. Winners for closest to the pin were Steve Moore on hole number three, Wyatt Jones on holes number six and 13 and Jeff Moss on hole number nine.
The Kiwanis Club wishes to thank the following individuals and companies for their support and participation as hole sponsors: Arconic, Bug House, Bohannon Auto Repair, Butcher Block, ChasMar Home and Garden, Chic King, Christian Life Center, Citizens Bank and Trust, Clay’s Automotive, Coleman Paint and Body, Colony Bank, Dairy Queen, Earl Rogers, CPA, Easter Seals, Eastman Drugs, Eastman Equipment Company, Eastman Fast Lube, Eastman Lion’s Club, Eastman Pediatrics, Eastman Insurance, Ethridge Plastics, Five Otters Olive Orchard, Global net, The Insurance Connection/Jill Johnson, Hartley Tire Service, Jackie’s Gun and Pawn, Lakeside Church, Legacy Flexible Packaging, Little Fork Lift Service, Martha Shelton Florist, Massengill Heating and Air, McDonald’s, Mondi, Ocmulgee Animal Care, Pruett Heating and Air, Rhine Drug’s, Rozar Alignment, Sawtooth Ranch/Zack and Debbie Mercer, Shorty’s Quick Stop and Used Cars, Attaway’s Sidetrack Cafe, Sonic, Stamps-Walker Agency/Clint Williams, Stokes and Southerland Funeral Home, Stuckey Timberland, The Floor Plan, Medical Center Prescription Shop, Tommy Thomas Realty, Goodman Auto Sales, Tripp’s Barber Shop, Village Pizza, Wayne’s Lawn and Equipment and Robert Kigans.
Indians place at state meet
Several Dodge County High School students competed in the state track meet.
Placing from Dodge were: Europe Brown, sixth place in high jump; Caleb Fluellen, fifth place in discus; Keldrick Beck, fifth place in high jump and Jadin Johnson, fourth place in shot put.