Indians participate in Spring scrimmage under new head coach
By Joey Marchant
The Ken Cofer era of Dodge County High School Football began Friday, May 17 as the Indians traveled to Warner Robins for a spring football jamboree with the AAAAAA Houston County Bears and the AAAA Howard High Huskies.
Coach Cofer was hired on April 16. He has had only nine practices with his team without a full coaching staff. In that time, he has installed a new no huddle offense and an aggressive 3-4 defensive scheme. Both were on display Friday night. Expectations were tempered going in due to all of the recent changes.
The format called for Dodge to play two nine-minute periods against Houston and two nine-minute periods against Howard. There would also be a six-minute period against each team designed for younger players to see some action. Scores would not be kept during the six-minute periods.
Houston County won the toss and elected to go on offense. On the first play, Daylon Gordon blitzed from his linebacker position and dropped the running back for a one -yard loss. Houston County would fly down the field after that. A 27-yard run would move the ball to the Dodge 26-yard line. Three plays later, Houston had a 20-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty. With the Bears knocking on the door inside the five-yard line, the Dodge defense stiffened. Caleb Fluellen dropped the running back for a two-yard loss on second down. Daylon Gordon sacked the quarterback on third down. Houston would have to settle for a short field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
Dodge went on offense from its own 30-yard line. Rising sophomore Kade Harpe got the start at quarterback. Harpe handed off to Mikhail Carr on a sweep, but Carr slipped on the artificial turf just as it appeared he had the corner. Harpe completed a short pass to Timmy Johnson, but the play was called back for a holding penalty. Harpe then faked a handoff and rushed for a 46-yard gain down to the Houston 32-yard line. The Dodge offense then stalled and Mason Mangham came in to attempt a 46-yard field goal. The kick was on line, but it fell short of the cross bar.
Houston took over on its own 30-yard line. The Bears completed an eight-yard pass and had a two-yard run for a first down. A pass across the middle was batted away by Carr. On the next play, Dodge brought heavy pressure as Elijah Williams flushed the quarterback from the pocket where Javon McNeal grabbed him and slung him around. The big quarterback was able to keep his feet and get rid of the ball for an incomplete pass. Dodge chose not to blitz on third down, and the Bears completed a first down pass. The Bears would later complete another pass on the drive giving them a first down at the Dodge 34-yard line. Gordon then dropped the running back for a six-yard loss. A second down pass fell incomplete. Nathan Coley defended on a third down pass attempt to end the Houston threat.
Dodge went three plays and out on its next drive. Houston took over on its own 30-yard line and immediately connected for a 60-yard touchdown pass on a busted coverage by Dodge. The inside receiver ran a short out route, which was bit on by both the corner and the safety leaving the outside receiver running alone down the sideline for the easy catch and score. The extra point made it 10-0 Houston.
Dodge would again go three plays and out on its next possession, and Houston would take over on its own 30-yard line. After a nine-yard pass completion on first down, Gordon recovered a fumble on second down giving Dodge the ball at the Houston 36-yard line. Harpe went for it all on the next play, but he could not connect with Carr streaking down the sideline. Dodge lost three yards on the next play. Harpe hit Keldrick Beck for a seven-yard gain bringing up fourth down and six yards to go. Harpe was able to draw Houston off sides with a hard count leaving Dodge with fourth and one. Gordon took a direct snap from center and gained the 1 yard he needed for the first down. Dodge went back to the direct snap on the next play and Gordon broke to the outside for a 25-yard touchdown run. This play showed Gordon’s athleticism. There was confusion pre-snap about which way the tight ends should shift and post snap about whom they should block. This left Gordon alone to weave his way through three defenders on the way to the end zone. Mangham’s extra point was good to cut the Houston lead to 10-7.
Houston took possession on its own 30-yard line and completed a 34-yard pass for a first down in Dodge territory. Dodge was able to hold Houston without another first down as Jamal Mahan and Gordon applied heavy pressure to force the quarterback to throw incomplete on third down.
Dodge took over on its own 30-yard line with time ticking away. Gordon had runs of 22 yards and three yards to get the ball into Houston territory at the 45-yard line with time for one more play. Harpe heaved a pass toward the end zone on the final play, which was intercepted to end the scrimmage with Houston winning 10-7.
Dodge would now take on Howard High who won the toss and elected to go on defense first. Dodge took possession at its own 30-yard line. Dodge converted one first down on a nine-yard pass to Timmy Johnson. The Dodge offense quickly stalled.
Howard took over on its own 30-yard line. The Dodge Defense would have to adjust from the spread offense run by Houston County to the Wing T offense run by Howard. They would struggle to do so. Howard came down the field rather easily reaching the Dodge eight-yard line before the Dodge defense stiffened. Carr and Elijah Williams tackled the running back for a two-yard loss. Carr then chased down the running back after a three-yard gain on a sweep play. On third down, Kane Northcutt sacked the quarterback. Howard had to settle for a short field goal attempt, which hit the right upright leaving the game scoreless.
Dodge took over on its own 30-yard line. Jayleen Lemon rushed for three yards. Harpe rushed for nine yards and a first down. Lemon rushed for four yards. Harpe then hit Carr in stride with a 49-yard touchdown pass. Mangham added the extra point to give Dodge a 7-0 lead.
Howard went three and out on its next possession. Rising freshman Hunter Kirkley came in at quarterback for Dodge and scrambled for 12 yards and a first down, but the Dodge offense stalled.
Howard took over on its own 30-yard line. Howard rushed for nine yards on first down. On second and short, the Howard running back rushed up the middle for a 61-yard touchdown run breaking seven Dodge tackles along the way. Howard added the extra point to tie the score at 7-7.
Harpe came back in to run the Dodge offense, which took over at its own 30-yard line. Carr went in motion and took a handoff running left before cutting back down the right sideline for a 40-yard gain. After an incompletion, Harpe hit Beck with a short pass. A defender punched the ball into the air. Lemon recovered possession for Dodge and a Howard defender picked Lemon up and body slammed him earning a 15-yard personal foul penalty. The result of the play was Dodge having a first down at the Howard 20-yard line. After a screen pass to Gordon gained 4 yards, Gordon took a handoff running left, and with little running room, broke seven tackles spinning and juking his way to the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown run. Mangham added the extra point for a 14-7 Dodge lead.
Howard took over on its own 30-yard line and immediately rushed 70 yards for a touchdown. The extra point tied it at 14-14. Dodge went three and out on its next possession, and Howard had the ball with a chance to win the game. Howard drove down to the Dodge eight-yard line with less than a minute to play before fumbling the quarterback center exchange. Williams pounced on the fumble for Dodge.
Dodge took over on its own 30-yard line. Lemon rushed for five yards. A 15-yard penalty gave Dodge the ball at midfield with time for one play. Harpe heaved the ball down field toward Beck, but the pass was intercepted. As the defender attempted to navigate his way up the sideline, Colby Lee pushed him out of bounds at the Dodge 48-yard line to end the scrimmage with Howard in a 14-14 tie.
Dodge will have plenty to work on as they begin summer workouts and fall practice. However, the good definitely outweighed the bad this spring.
Dodge will open its season with a scrimmage on August 9 at Hawkinsville. The regular season schedule will kick off on August 23 with Dodge hosting AAAAAA Bradwell Institute.
Statistical leaders from the four varsity periods Friday night were as follows:
Passing: Kade Harpe was six for 15 for 69 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Rushing: Daylon Gordon had 13 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Kade Harpe had three carries for 55 yards.
Mikhail Carr had three carries for 43 yards.
Receiving: Mikhail Carr had one catch for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Keldrick Beck had three catches for seven yards .
Timmy Johnson had one catch for nine yards.
Daylon Gordon had one catch for four yards.
Defense: Daylon Gordon had seven tackles (five solo) including a sack and a fumble recovery.
Javon McNeal had six tackles (three solo).
Nathan Coley had six tackles (four solo).
Mikhail Carr had five tackles (four solo) and one pass deflected.
Elijah Williams had four tackles (two solo) and one fumble recovery.
Special teams: Mason Mangham was 0/1 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points.
