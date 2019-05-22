Updated: Hodges named interim superintendent

The Dodge County Board of Education has named former Dodge County High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Rex Hodges as interim school superintendent.

Hodges just recently retired from Dodge County High School (DCHS).

The board voted 5-2 to hire Hodges. Dodge County Board of Education Chairman Jessie Mincey and board member Shirley Ikedionwu voted against hiring Hodges. The board gave Hodges a one year contract.

Mincey stated, “Mr. Hodges brings a lot to the table for our system. He has held many positions throughout his career while working his way up the ladder of success. He has taught for many years in the classroom and was previously a part of the DCHS administration team as an assistant principal. He brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership values with him. When current superintendent Mr. Ward announced his retirement for May 31, the board started planning and preparing for a superintendent search. Mr. Hodges was named interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year and we will open the superintendent’s position in January of 2020. The applicant selected will began on July 1, 2020.

Some other candidates for interim superintendent were discussed by the board in executive session, but those names were not released.

Hodges will begin his duties on June 1, 2019.

In the last month, board of education members have accepted numerous resignations, retirements and accepted recommendations and transfers.

Staff members who resigned are: Hudson Christian (DCHS Special Education Teacher), Scarlett Selph (DCHS Math Teacher), Alvin Williams (DCHS Assistant Principal), Henry Hilliard (bus dcsriver), Matt Janufka (DCHS PE/Health Teacher), Pam Powers (DCHS Paraprofessional), Robert Cotton (DCHS PE/Health Teacher/Head Basketball Coach), Owen Kirkpatrick (bus driver), Brande Vaughn (DCHS Head Soccer Coach), Robert Belflower (DCHS PE/Health/Drivers’ Education teacher), Blakelynn Bundick, Dodge County Middle School (DCMS) Head Softball Coach, Erin Starke - North Dodge Elementary School (NDES) teacher, Lori Belflower - South Dodge Elementary School (SDES teacher) and Angela Martin (SDES teacher).

Staff members who received recommendations are: Kenneth Cofer (DCHS) Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, Leah Daughtry (DCHS math teacher), Rachel Hodge (bus driver), Annie Edwards (Bus Driver), Jessica Jones (DCHS Special Education teacher), Kellie Brewer (DCHS Special Education teacher), Tiffany Knowles (DCHS Business teacher), James Crutchfield (DCHS PE/Health Teacher), Brande Vaughn (DCHS Assistant Principal), Matthew Herring (DCHS PE/Health Teacher), Jeffrey Mizell (Assistant Football Community Coach), Leah Daughtry (DCHS Assistant Softball Coach), Blakelyn Bundick (DCHS Assistant Softball Coach), Sarah Ashley Winans (DCMS teacher), Jessica Fussell (DCMS teacher), Dana Lowery (DCMS Head Softball Coach), Blakelyn Bundick (DCMS volunteer assistant coach), Sierra Brown (Pre-K teacher), Velvita Gooch (Pre-K teacher) and Essie Doctor (bus driver).

Staff members who requested a transfer are: Theris Smith (SDES Paraprofessional) and John D. Carter (PE/Health/Drivers’ Education teacher).

Staff member who retired was Joan Maddox (NDES Paraprofessional).
#1 Robert Belflower on 05/22/19 at 07:12 AM [Reply]
The Dodge County schools have had nine superintendents in the past twelve years. Let that sink in. Where is the continuity? What is the problem?
#2 John Mullberry on 05/22/19 at 02:10 PM [Reply]
There is too much politics involved. 8 faculty members leaving DCHS with 1 asking to transfer? This is very concerning and I wonder what is going to change? It is very scary to know that we are sending our kids to Dodge County Schools and it is very hard to trust what is going on and if your child will make it back home.
#2.1 Robert Belflower on 05/24/19 at 06:49 AM [Reply]
Anyone old enough to remember will recall Eastman, GA being named one of the ten most corrupt cities in the US by a national publication because of dirty politics. This put Eastman on the same list as Washington, DC and Miami, FL, among others. I agree that this is scary and the public only knows a small portion of the story. Are we returning to the days that put us on that list?
