The Dodge County Board of Education has named former Dodge County High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Rex Hodges as interim school superintendent.
Hodges just recently retired from Dodge County High School (DCHS).
The board voted 5-2 to hire Hodges. Dodge County Board of Education Chairman Jessie Mincey and board member Shirley Ikedionwu voted against hiring Hodges. The board gave Hodges a one year contract.
Mincey stated, “Mr. Hodges brings a lot to the table for our system. He has held many positions throughout his career while working his way up the ladder of success. He has taught for many years in the classroom and was previously a part of the DCHS administration team as an assistant principal. He brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership values with him. When current superintendent Mr. Ward announced his retirement for May 31, the board started planning and preparing for a superintendent search. Mr. Hodges was named interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year and we will open the superintendent’s position in January of 2020. The applicant selected will began on July 1, 2020.
Some other candidates for interim superintendent were discussed by the board in executive session, but those names were not released.
Hodges will begin his duties on June 1, 2019.
In the last month, board of education members have accepted numerous resignations, retirements and accepted recommendations and transfers.
