Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
As we pause to celebrate Memorial Day for our military veterans, let us thank our Heavenly Father to be blessed and be born in the greatest nation.
There is no greater love than when one lay down their life for another. It was Jesus Christ who gave his life on the cross for our sins and the American soldiers for our freedom.
Who are the American soldiers? They are the men and women who heard the call of duty and were not afraid to answer. They stepped up to what many have run from. The American soldier was good as gold and they went wherever they were told.
Their lives were not easy. They were deployed to many parts of the world not knowing if they would return alive. As an American, I will never accept defeat as an approach to my life. Lying will always become a failure for no lie can live forever.
I will not compromise my integrity. Moral courage will be when I will stand up for what is right when all odds are against me. My love for this country must surpass all odds. When it comes to our younger generation, it is better to build children than to repair men.
I have been given the power to not accept life the way it comes. I am not guaranteed an easy life but I will walk by faith and not by sight. This nation will not correct what she is willing to tolerate.
Thanks and Lord bless.
Johnny L. Black, MSG (R)
