Dodge County High School (DCHS) Squaws basketball senior standout Destanee Wright has decided to continue her basketball career at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. Wright signed with the Lady Bobcats on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the DCHS Media Center in front of her coaches, teammates, friends and family. Wright is the daughter of Charles Wright and CaSandra Walker Hamilton. Pictured above is Wright (center) surrounded by her family. (Photo by Chad W. Smith)
Wright signs
