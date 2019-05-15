Archers participate and place at Eastern National Tournament
The Dodge County Team Bullseye attended the 2019 Eastern National Archery in Schools Program Tournament last weekend at the Kentucky Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
The middle school archers participated as individuals. Deanna Yancey scored 280 and ranked in the top 3% of the middle school girls. Others members of the middle school who attended were Hailey Cossett and Troy Tennell.
The high school team participated in the Bullseye and 3-D tournament. Both teams ranked in the top schools in the country. Jacob Towns placed 4th in the high school division. He won a medallion, plaque and $500.00 college scholarship. Noah Coleman scored a 293 and ranked in the top 1% of all Bullseye participates. Jade Barlow and Zoey Durden were the top female archers for both teams.
Member of the high school are as follows: Josh Williams, Noah Coleman, Nickolas Varndoe, Clay Robinson, Evan Kirkley, Zoey Durden, Llya Tripp, Aliyah Durham, Zack Anderson, Hayden Spires, Jade Barlow, Ashley Smith and Halie Smith.
The coaching staff attending the tournament was Elaine Pittman, Brenda Williams, Jason Williams, George Johnson and Gabriel Ellis.
Team Bullseye extends their appreciation for all the hard work of the coaches, volunteers and parents.