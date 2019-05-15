Russ's Sports Review

The Braves wrapped up their 10 game road trip on Sunday and all this season has been up and down. After sweeping the horrible Marlins, the Dodgers handled the Braves in three straight. Then came the wild Arizona series. The D-Backs won the first game in extra innings and you have to be thinking oh no, a long losing streak.
Somehow the Braves won the last three and got through the road trip 6-4 and in pretty good shape. They are 21-20 and only (somehow) three games behind the Phillies. The rest of the month looks tough. They started a six game home stand on Tuesday against the Cardinals and then the Brewers came to Atlanta. They will next go to St. Louis and San Francisco. The rest of the month will be a monster.
We finally did see a batting order change on the road trip. Acuna did go back to the leadoff spot. Albies was moved to the sixth spot in the order. Acuna was the top leadoff man in the game in the second half of last season. The order as a whole has been pretty good from the top to bottom with the exception of one guy and it is Ender Inciarte. The gold gloved center fielder is hitting just .218. Changes could be on the way, but more on that later.
Now for everyone’s favorite discussion, the Braves bullpen. Who will be the closer this week? Do you buy Luke Jackson on being the full time closer? Sorry but I am not ready for that. Honestly I have no faith in anybody coming out of the pen.
The Braves will join about nine other teams in he chase for Kimbrel. He will be available without draft pick compensation. I know the Braves would love to have him but will the team win a bidding war? My short answer is no.
If you have kept up with the Braves, this week is the bat of Austin Riley. He is killing it at AAA Gwinnett. The problem is Riley is a third baseman and Donaldson isn’t going anywhere so what to do? The potential solution could be under way. Riley has started playing left field some in Gwinnett. Is he ready to move to the big club? Probably not yet but I think the process is speeding up. After all, the 22-year-old Riley is hitting .300 on the year with 14 homers and 35 RBI’s. His strike out rate is still a little high but it is getting better. In a month or so, I could see an outfield with Riley, Acuna and Markakis. That would make Inciarte the odd man out.
Maybe they could move him for some pitching help, perhaps to Cleveland who could really use an outfielder. That could certainly hurt the defense side of the outfield but it would put more runs on the board.
By now, we will all know the results of the NBA Lottery for the Draft. Lets hope by some miracle that the Hawks can get the top pick and grab Zion. He would help make the team one of the most exciting ones to watch.
I know there are a lot of “closet” wrestling fans out there. There is some huge news that is supposed to come out this week that could change the industry.
As you know, the WWE isn’t really good right now and things could soon get much worse!
