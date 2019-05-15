Man charged in girlfriend’s death

A Dodge County man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend and setting his car on fire. Michelle Bazemore, age 50, was found inside the burned car.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) served a murder warrant on Doug Sheriff, age 48, on Thursday, May 9 at the Dodge County jail where he is currently incarcerated and charged with arson in the burning of his vehicle.
A dead body was found inside the burned vehicle under the Gum Swamp bridge on Georgia 117 (Dublin Highway) on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Office in Eastman arrested Doug Sheriff, of Eastman, on Saturday, July 28, for one count of arson in connection with a burned white BMW vehicle.
According to then Eastman GBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Whitley, “Saturday morning, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a burning car under the bridge.”
Whitley explained that a motorist traveling over the bridge was alarmed over a burning smell and stopped to investigate and called 911. The Eastman Fire Department and Dodge County deputies were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, firemen found the BMW under the bridge in flames. After extinguishing the fire, firemen and deputies discovered a body in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
An autopsy was performed on the body at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur to determine the identity of the body, cause of death and cause of the fire.
Bazemore was reported to be Sheriff’s girlfriend. Sheriff was taken into custody at the GBI office in Eastman and transported to the Dodge County jail.
