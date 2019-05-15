R.I.P. John Havlicek, just turned 79, also Art “Hambone” Williams, Celtics backup guard, who died last September at 78, as I just found out. Art has an amazing life story and both were nice guys. Hambone, the fastest player on the team, said he was “ faster than John, and John was fast.” I always thought Art didn’t get enough playing time. There is a great story about Art’s kindness to Philip Levine, his 8-year old Boston neighbor and fan (now in his fifties), on CelticsLife.com. All should check it out. Philip became a successful businessman and reciprocated when Art’s health declined, never forgetting his old neighbor and friend. I love to read upbeat stories.
The Carolina Panthers sold about a year ago for a record $2.2 billion to hedge fund manager David Tepper, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, so he will be right at home with his mostly liberal players. This price tops the old record of a measly $1.4 billion the Pegula family paid for the Buffalo Bills in 2014. A billion is still huge, as you can see. You could spend a thousand dollars every day for two thousand years and you would still be short of one billion, a mere $730,000,000 ($730 million).
Scream obscenities about Donald Trump and you may well further your acting career. This also solidifies Trump’s support. He has the right enemies and excellent political instincts.
Bumper sticker of the day – a one-worder: CENSORED!
HealthyGeorge.com says a cat’s hearing is much more sensitive than that of dogs or humans. I’ve read stories of family cats meowing, jumping on sleeping families, alerting them to burning houses and saving lives. You usually hear this about dogs. I’ve always liked cats and dogs both, usually had cat pets.
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclination, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
John Adams (1770) from WalterEWilliams.com
R.I.P. John Havlicek
