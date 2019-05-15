R.I.P. John Havlicek

R.I.P. John Havlicek, just turned 79, also Art “Hambone” Williams, Celtics backup guard, who died last September at 78, as I just found out. Art has an amazing life story and both were nice guys. Hambone, the fastest player on the team, said he was “ faster than John, and John was fast.”  I always thought Art didn’t get enough playing time. There is a great story about Art’s kindness to Philip Levine, his 8-year old Boston neighbor and fan (now in his fifties), on CelticsLife.com. All should check it out. Philip became a successful businessman and reciprocated when Art’s health declined, never forgetting his old neighbor and friend.  I love to read upbeat stories.
The Carolina Panthers sold about a year ago for a record $2.2 billion to hedge fund manager David Tepper, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, so he will be right at home with his mostly liberal players. This price tops the old record of a measly $1.4 billion the Pegula family paid for the Buffalo Bills in 2014. A billion is still huge, as you can see. You could spend a thousand dollars every day for two thousand years and you would still be short of one billion, a mere $730,000,000 ($730 million).
Scream obscenities about Donald Trump and you may well further your acting career. This also solidifies Trump’s support. He has the right enemies and excellent political instincts.
Bumper sticker of the day – a one-worder: CENSORED!
HealthyGeorge.com says a cat’s hearing is much more sensitive than that of dogs or humans. I’ve read stories of family cats meowing, jumping on sleeping families, alerting them to burning houses and saving lives. You usually hear this about dogs. I’ve always liked cats and dogs both, usually had cat pets.
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclination, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
John Adams  (1770)  from WalterEWilliams.com

Retired Congressman Ron Paul’s toll-free message is 1-888-322-1414. Dr. Paul does not draw a Congressional pension. He is truly the low overhead Congressman. His fellow Republican Howard Coble of North Carolina (1931-2015) also kept his promise not to draw a pension when he retired from Congress. 
Watch out for OBRs: Open Borders Republicans. They won’t go away. They mostly keep quiet but there are still a few in D.C. Democrats are much worse, of course.
Hillary C.’s vote lead over Donald T. was more than 1.5 million in 2016 but it is estimated that more than three million illegals voted. 
It’s a one-way street, as Fox television reporter Scarlett Fakhar in Houston found out. DailyMail.com and WashingtonTimes.com says she was fired in November 2016 for saying something positive on Facebook about Donald Trump’s election. Lead on, Scarlett. Scarlett also played soccer at Elon University in N.C. from 2010-2012, so she’s a young person with good sense. Remember when Elon had the nickname Fighting Christians or simply Christians until 2000? How offensive! Now Elon is called the Phoenix.
“Freedom is becoming little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joe Sobran  Sobran.com
“The corporate class is intent on selling out Americans to China.”
Laura Ingraham  lauraIngraham.com  LifeZette.com       
She’s right again.
Laura should’ve kept her radio show. I thought it was the best. On Fox she keeps bringing liberals on the air. On radio she ran the whole operation, no Fox interference. If I ever see Juan Williams or Donna Brazile on the screen I change the station to Fox Business or something else. I’ve heard a bunch of conservative media people tell me they’re disgusted with Fox. I’m getting the same opinion.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
