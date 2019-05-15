Dear Parents, Guardians, Visitors and Guests,
We are excited to welcome you all to Dodge County High School’s graduation.
Our school’s graduation is a time-honored tradition and we are very proud of the ceremony that our school holds. We, the Dodge County High School seniors, would like to ask the community, including parents, visitors and special guests, to allow each graduate the opportunity to receive his or her diploma in a dignified manner.
We respectfully request that there be no catcalls, outbursts or yells from the crowd. A loud outburst for one graduate detracts from the next graduate. Also, we ask that all guests turn off their cell phones and remain seated and quiet until the commencement exercises are complete. Movement detracts from our graduates and their recognitions.
We seniors also request that our guests respect the formality of our special occasion and dress appropriately and accordingly. The seniors agree that anyone who violates these requests will be asked to leave the stadium. We enlist your cooperation and support so that we will not have to ask you to leave the stadium.
On behalf of the senior class and student council officers, we appreciate your help with these requests and we are glad you have joined us in the Class of 2019’s time of honor.
Senior Class President Emari Moore
Senior Class Vice-President Jessie Thomas
Senor Class Secretary Annie Knight
Senior Class Treasurer Orlanda Brown
Student Council President Jamari Walker
Student Council Secretary Lance Rogers
Student Council Treasure Shyanne Austin
Senior Class Parliamentarian Precious Coleman
Student Council Parliamentarian Ellie Jones
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)