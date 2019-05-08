Russ's Sports Review

Okay. It was a good week for the Braves as they won five of seven games against the Padres and the horrible league’s worst Marlins. They are 6-4 in their last ten and only stand 1.5 games out of the lead in what has been an underwhelming National League East so far. Right now they are in Los Angeles playing a good Dodger team. After this rough series, they will go to Arizona to play a much better than expected Diamondbacks team. The D’Backs swept the Braves in Atlanta in April.
The highlight of the week was Friday night against the Marlins. It was the re-match against Jose Urena. You remember Urena, right? He beamed Acuna last year and hurt his wrist. I had a feeling that something was going to happen back at him. Sure enough, Braves starter Kevin Gausman threw a pitch behind Urena, but it missed him.
It was considered to be on purpose and I do feel like it was, so Gausman and manager Brian Snitker were both ejected from the game. The Braves won as Touki Toussaint pitched four really good innings out of the bullpen. Touki was brought up Friday “just in case he was needed” and headed back to AAA on Saturday. I am sure the Braves will be heavily fined and I am sure Gausman will be suspended by the league this week. Hear me out before being critical of my upcoming statements. I know the Braves are only 1.5 games out of first place going into Monday’s play, but I do not see the East staying at this level and frankly, I think this is the kind of team the Braves are going to be this season. The bullpen is a mess and honestly I don’t see Kimbrel coming in to save the day. This team will score some runs but I don’t think the pitching will hold up over 162 games. An 85-win season is probably the best they can do and I don’t think when the dust settles that they will make the playoffs.
There are six players that are my personal key to look at for the 2019 season. Let’s start with the offense. The trio of Albies, Acuna and Swanson are important to this team. Of course Acuna and Albies signed cheap long-term deals. They both are real streaky but if they stay healthy, things will be fine for many years to come. The third is Swanson. He is leading the club in RBI’s with 25. His defense is very good so if he can hold his own at the plate, things should be just fine. I didn’t mention Freeman because we know what he is going to do. It looks like help is on the way but more on that a little later.
Now for the pitchers. The most important to me are Fried, Soroka and Toussaint. I know Touki is in AAA but if Fried and Soroka can keep the pace up, those could be a great one-two punch. Personally, I would rather see Touki stay in the majors but that is my take and his upside may be higher than the rest.
I said earlier that help is on the way. Here is the report from the farm. The hottest by far is third baseman, Austin Riley at AAA Gwinnett. He has ten homers in just 113 at bats. He hit four this week including a 492-foot shot. He is also hitting .301 on the year. The problem is that I do not see any big club play for him soon. Josh Donaldson will be the third baseman unless he is injured. Another player that needs a chance is Cristian Pache. He is a 20-year-old centerfielder. He is hitting .300 on the year. The big deal about him is his glove. Many consider him the best outfielder period. I know Inciarte is a golden glove outfielder but his bat is not an asset. I would love to see him in center in the 2020 season.
The one arm I would like to see get a shot maybe next year is 21 year old right-hander Ian Anderson. He is at AA Mississippi. He needs to work on his control just a little and maybe a chance to the 2020 rotation.
I am sticking to my predictions on the 2019 team not making the post season. If the organization can get some financial help, the future can be real bright for years to come!
