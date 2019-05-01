Indian baseball season ends in playoffs
By Joey Marchant
Dodge had a tough draw in the first round of the state playoffs traveling to Alma on April 24th to face the 8th ranked Bacon County Red Raiders who had a record of 21-8. Bacon had a solid lineup, good pitching and excellent defense. They were easily the best team Dodge faced this year.
Andrew Lowery took the mound for Dodge in the first game and pitched a complete game allowing just four runs on nine hits. He walked one batter and hit one batter. He struck out two. Dodge played solid defense behind Lowery.
Dodge got on the scoreboard first in the third inning when DJ Bursch walked and stole second. Garrett Durden drove in Bursch with a base hit to give Dodge a 1-0 lead.
Bacon tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the third.
It appeared Bacon would break it open in the fourth, but Bursch got a great jump on a ball hit in the right center gap and made a diving catch for out three. At the crack of the bat, it looked like a sure double that would plate two runs. The score remained tied.
Dodge had a chance to take the lead in the fifth. Brendan O’Connor reached on an error. Durden walked, and Brodie Woodard walked to load the bases with one out. Kadin Burse hit a rocket right at the third baseman which had it been a few feet either way would have plated two runs. That did not happen. The third baseman made the catch and was able to beat O’Connor to the third base bag for the double play to end the inning.
Bacon added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.
Dodge had another opportunity to score in the sixth as Lowery, Parker Hardin and Bursch all drew walks to load the bases with two outs. Dodge could not score. You cannot load the bases twice without scoring against a good team and expect to win.
Bacon added another run in the bottom of the sixth on a questionable balk call as Lowery attempted to pick off a runner. Bacon led 4-1.
Woodard and Burse had base hits for Dodge in the seventh bringing the tying run to the plate. Dodge ended the game by grounding into a double play falling by a score of 4-1.
Leading hitters for Dodge were Brodie Woodard who was three for three with a walk and Garrett Durden who was one for three with one run batted in (RBI).
Dodge would need to win the second game to stay alive and force a third game the next day. Parker Gay started the second game on the mound for Dodge. After struggling early, Gay settled down and showed a lot of guts the rest of the way pitching five innings allowing six runs on seven hits.Gay walked two batters and hit two batters. He struck out six.
Bacon came out on fire taking a 5-0 lead after one inning. Gay worked his way out of a bases loaded one out jam in the second by getting a ground back to the pitcher and a fly out to first base.
Gay struck out the side in the third but did allow an unearned run thanks to a walk and a Dodge error. Bacon led 6-0.
Gay did not allow a run in the fourth. Meanwhile Dodge went hitless through the first three innings. Dodge rallied in the fourth. Garrett Durden and Brodie Woodard had consecutive base hits to start the inning. Noah Mincey would later draw a walk, and DJ Bursch came to the plate with two outs. Bursch was due for the big hit Dodge so desperately needed. Bursch was averaging one homer a week over the last month. He got a belt high fastball and did not miss driving the pitch to the deepest part of the ballpark. Had he pulled the pitch to left as he had done often over the last month, it would have been another homerun. Bursch would have to settle for a bases clearing double over the head of the centerfielder driving in Durden, Woodard and Mincey. Parker Hardin singled driving in Bursch to cut the Bacon lead to 6-4.
Gay finished his high school career on a positive note sitting down the Raiders in order in the fifth. Woodard had his fifth base hit of the day in the bottom of the fifth, but Dodge could not score.
Landin Crummey came in to pitch the sixth for Dodge. Crummey deserved to escape the inning unscathed, but two Dodge errors led to a Bacon run and a 7-4 Bacon lead.
Bacon all but closed the door in the seventh by scoring four runs for an 11-4 lead. Dodge would not give up until the final out. O’Connor reached on an error and went to third on a base hit by Durden. O’Connor scored on a wild pitch. Woodard walked. Burse recorded the final Dodge hit of the season and his high school career driving in Durden with the final Dodge run of the season in the 11-6 defeat.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Garrett Durden was two for four with two runs scored. Brodie Woodard was two for three with a walk and one run scored. Kadin Burse was one for four with and RBI. DJ Bursch was one for three with double and a walk with three RBI and one run scored. Parker Hardin was one for one with a walk and one RBI.
Dodge finished the season with a record of 17-9. Great things are expected from Dodge next year as they return seven players with significant starting experience and a host of capable reserves.
