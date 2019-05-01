Four basketball players receive state honors
By Chad W. Smith
Several Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball players were selected to various all-state teams for the 2018-19 basketball season.
Three senior members of the girl’s team received honors. They are Destanee Wright, Europe Brown and LaShauna Coley, along with boy’s senior Chris Clark.
Destanee Wright, a four-year starter for the DCHS Squaws basketball team, led her team to the Region 3AA Championship for the second year in a row and was named Region 3AA Player of the Year. She finished her senior season averaging 23.6 points a game, nine rebounds a game and 3.9 steals a game. She scored 1,000 points by the end of her junior season and finished with over 1,650 points in her high school career. Destanee was named the 2019 AA State Player of the Year by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution (AJC) and was named to the AJC AA All-State First Team; 2019 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) South Senior Player of the Year; 2019 GACA South Senior All-Star Team; 2019 HypeSouth All Middle Georgia Best Offensive Player (leading all of Middle Georgia with 655 points); 2019 HypeSouth All Middle First Team and 2019 Sandy’s Spiel Girls AA All State Honors First Team.
Europe Brown finished her senior season averaging 16.9 points a game and scored over 1,000 points in her high school career to help lead the Squaws to their second Region 3AA Championship and to the state playoffs. She was named to the 2019 GACA AA South All State Team; 2019 AJC AA All State Second Team; 2019 Sandy’s Spiel Girls AA All State Honors Second team and 2019 HypeSouth All Middle Georgia Honors Second team.
LaShauna Coley finished her senior season averaging 10.6 points a game after missing the first eight games due to illness. She was named 2019 HypeSouth All Middle Georgia Honorable Mention.
Chris Clark led the Indians this year with 16.9 points a game. Clark was named to the 2019 GACA AA South Boys’ All State Team.
