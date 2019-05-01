Russ's Sports Review

This past week was a very big one for the future of the Falcons. The annual NFL draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee. This was the draft that the team was hoping would fix the defensive line. The key word here is “hoping”. Things really looked good as major targets Ed Oliver and Christian Wilkins actually fell down a little. Oliver fell to ninth and was picked up by Buffalo. I cannot imagine what it would have required to move just five spots.
No big deal I thought as Wilkins was still on the board at 13. I don’t know if the Falcons brass thought the Dolphins were looking quarterback but they weren’t and Wilkins is off to South Beach. I would think a third round or maybe a fourth would have gotten the Birds the 13th pick. My hopes for a trade down were dashed as the Falcons decided to go for guard Chris Lindstrom out of Boston College. After going “who is this guy”, I started to check my mock drafts and yes, this guy was a huge reach. He was mostly viewed as a second or even third round pic. I guess the pair of free agent guards that they signed aren’t projected to be very good.
My last hope was maybe the Falcons would grade back into the bottom of the first round. Sure enough, they dealt their second and third round pick to the Rams for the 31st pick. After wasting little time, they picked another offensive lineman. You have got to be kidding me! Kaleb McGary from Washington. I think he will do fine but is he actually the team’s biggest need? So much for improving the defensive line. I hope no one gets hurt!
That takes us to day three. The Birds traded up six spots to take Kendall Sheffield, a corner back out of Ohio State. Reports are he is real fast and has decent size as he is right at 6 feet tall. Why did he fall to the fourth round? Of course he is hurt! He tore his pectoral muscle at the combine. They worked out the draft from the powerhouse programs of Charleston, Louisiana-Monroe and okay Washington and Pittsburgh. There was an NFL record 64 players out of the SEC. Guess how many the Falcons got? You guessed it, zero! For the record, the six true Super Bowl Champion Patriots grabbed five SEC players out of the ten players they drafted. Listen, I hope the pair of offensive linemen are Falcons starters for 15 years but they don’t address their biggest need this year. Things could be worse. It might be the Braves bullpen! Yes, it was another rough week for the boys of summer. They went 2-4 on the week and they were fortunate to win one of the games they did win.
It took a three run homer in the 8th by Donaldson on Sunday to win 8-7 over the Rockies. The offense isn’t the problem. The heart of the order, Donaldson, Freeman, Markakis, Albies and Acuna has all been good. The pitching is not so good. Gausman allowed ten runs in two starts and Teheran hit the wall after five innings. A positive thing is that Soroka-Fried and Foltynewicz all pitched good but they also had a win and a loss to show for it.
The problem is this staff has no ace and no closer. We all knew this when the season started and yet ownership has done nothing. The bullpen allowed nine earned runs in six innings against the Rockies over the weekend. I think AJ Minter will be a solid pitcher in the game but he is not ready to be a closer for a contender. If only there was a seasoned closer out there that could be had for say a second round pick. The Kimbrel story has gotten out of hand. If you want a silver lining to the 13-14 Braves, it is that they are only two and a half games out of first place going into Monday night’s play. The problem is the rest of the east will continue to get better. Will the Braves?
