Random thoughts

March Madness is my favorite sporting event and this was a superb year. Congratulations to the Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA basketball champions. There are a bunch of surprises each year in the tournament.
Gwinnett County, Georgia votes NO again on MARTA – good move. I voted against it when I lived in Atlanta, DeKalb and now in Gwinnett. My state rep in Gwinnett a few years back told me he’d never had a constituent ask him to vote for MARTA but had many tell him to vote against it and he always did so.
Beto: breaking enthusiastically toward oblivion.
In February 2018 Central Wisconsin was having the heaviest snowfall ever – global warming in action.
Sixty-three percent of non-citizens in the USA are on welfare, 4 to 6 million people officially, probably much more. They’re trying to replace the old white male population; the deplorables, lacking in diversity, must go. More Demos voting is the objective, of course.
“Ruffians are breaching the U.S. border near Tijuana, demanding access to the American Welfare State. That’s the reality!”
IlanaMercer.com 12-7-18
Ilana Mercer is a fine writer but I’ve never seen her in a newspaper. I’ve recommended her columns to the Gwinnett Daily Post but apparently they aren’t interested. I used to subscribe to that paper but it’s now owned by the Washington P- - - company so I gave it up. The old Gwinnett Daily News was better. It was bought by the Atlanta Newspapers and immediately shut down.
Liberals hate Donald Trump – good for him.
Twelve states now have driver ID, drivers licenses for illegals, as of December 2018. Every such move gives illegals more formal papers, moving closer to a free ride with every each concession. Leftists now argue legality to make it easier for illegals here. Illegals are becoming the top victim group, welcomed for their pre-Democrat status.
In 1992, 7% of journalists voted for George Bush I, 89% for Bubba Bill Clinton, maybe the rest abstained or voted for liberal Ross Perot, who tried to talk the conservative line but it was fakery.
Random thoughts
