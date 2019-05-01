Random thoughts

March Madness is my favorite sporting event and this was a superb year. Congratulations to the Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA basketball champions. There are a bunch of surprises each year in the tournament.
Gwinnett County, Georgia votes NO again on MARTA – good move. I voted against it when I lived in Atlanta, DeKalb and now in Gwinnett. My state rep in Gwinnett a few years back told me he’d never had a constituent ask him to vote for MARTA but had many tell him to vote against it and he always did so.
Beto: breaking enthusiastically toward oblivion.
In February 2018 Central Wisconsin was having the heaviest snowfall ever – global warming in action.
Sixty-three percent of non-citizens in the USA are on welfare, 4 to 6 million people officially, probably much more. They’re trying to replace the old white male population; the deplorables, lacking in diversity, must go. More Demos voting is the objective, of course.
“Ruffians are breaching the U.S. border near Tijuana, demanding access to the American Welfare State. That’s the reality!”
IlanaMercer.com  12-7-18   
Ilana Mercer is a fine writer but I’ve never seen her in a newspaper. I’ve recommended her columns to the Gwinnett Daily Post but apparently they aren’t interested. I used to subscribe to that paper but it’s now owned by the Washington P- - - company so I gave it up. The old Gwinnett Daily News was better. It was bought by the Atlanta Newspapers and immediately shut down.
Liberals hate Donald Trump – good for him.
Twelve states now have driver ID, drivers licenses for illegals, as of December 2018. Every such move gives illegals more formal papers, moving closer to a free ride with every each concession. Leftists now argue legality to make it easier for illegals here. Illegals are becoming the top victim group, welcomed for their pre-Democrat status.
In 1992, 7% of journalists voted for George Bush I, 89% for Bubba Bill Clinton, maybe the rest abstained or voted for liberal Ross Perot, who tried to talk the conservative line but it was fakery.

The Chief of Staff job started with President Truman. John F. Kennedy didn’t have one. The job is now considered next to the presidency in importance.
As the legendary economist Milton Freidman said, Ronald Reagan’s big mistake was bringing along George Bush.
In Georgia’s 2018 election, Brian Kemp got 74 percent of the white vote for governor, also 83 percent of the no-college white women and 81 percent of white men. White college women voted 57 percent for Kemp, 60 percent of college men voted for him. The most intelligent or savvy voting group here in Georgia: no-college white women. I know many retired female Georgia schoolteachers and almost all I know were vocal Brian Kemp voters. 
Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in Suburban North Atlanta went from 80 percent white in 2000 to 60 percent today. Read about it on VDare.com Paul Kersey column 12-3-18.  Paul Kersey is another fine writer I’ve never spotted in a newspaper. VDare.comcarries his writing – good for the great website VDare.com.
The decline of Newt Gingrich and Conservatism, Inc.: “Through those years, Gingrich and Conservatism, Inc., terrified of the race question, unwisely ignored the National Question and demographics.”
Paul Kersey on VDare.com  12-3-18
“Bigot: one who practices sociology without a license.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message is 1-888-322-1414. 
Leftists deal with hoaxes yet claim conservatives are the ones who embrace conspiracy theories.
Bumper sticker of the day: Every Liberal Bit Hurts.
Marshall Miller
