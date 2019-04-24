1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 14, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND SIX
HUNDRED SEVENTY-THREE DOLLARS ($1,673.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; MOTORIZED SCOOTER (VIN: LLOTCAP116JY491320)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 4th day of APRIL, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 27, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
TWO THOUSAND SIX
HUNDRED TWELVE
DOLLARS ($2,612.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 4th day of APRIL, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
Eastman Police Department
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 15, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
POULAN MODEL P3816 CHAINSAW (SERIAL # : 15272N200705-4) ; PINK BAG CONTAINING NOVELTY ITEMS AND HAND
TOWELS; FOUR (4) KATE SPADE PURSES; THREE (3) DECORATIVE WOOD SIGNS; BAG OF MISCELLANEOUS COSTUME JEWELRY; TWENTY-FOUR (24) PAIRS OF SUNGLASSES; CANNON CAMERA
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 5th day of APRIL, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force 327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Sally R. Franklin, late of Dodge County, deceased are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said Estate are required to make payment to:
Estate of Sally R. Franklin
Carol G. Brown,
Administrator
c/o Fred White, Lawyer
7720 Hampton Place
Building 9, Suite A
Loganville, Georgia 30052
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Doretha B. Hardy, deceased, late of Dodge County Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 28th day of March, 2019.
EXECUTOR OF THE
ESTATE OF
Doretha B. Hardy,
Deceased
DON STACY HARDY
415 Mace Cannon Road
Dublin, GA 31021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
Estate No. P-19-9194
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES FRED BOHANNON, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of April, 2019.
LINDA B. BOHANNON
Administrator,
Estate of JAMES FRED
BOHANNON
P.O. Box 272
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM,
LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CATHY S. OXLEY
All creditors of the Estate of CATHY S. OXLEY, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This the 9th day of APRIL, 2019.
APRIL GARNER
5737 GA Hwy. 83 North
Forsyth, GA 31029
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARGARET F. LEE
All creditors of the Estate of MARGARET F. LEE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 2nd day of April, 2019.
JANE F. TISON,
Executor of the
Estate of MARGARET F. LEE, Deceased
801 6th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARRY HALL JONES
All creditors of the Estate of BARRY HALL JONES, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This the 4th day of APRIL, 2019.
JULIE H. JONES, Executor
315 Kirkpatrick Road
Cochran, GA 31014
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
T.P., Sex: MALE, DOB: 03/17/2010
O.P., Sex: MALE, DOB: 01/23/2013
Minor Children
CASE NO. 045-19J-3379
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: RUTHY CHAROLENE HANEY, AMBUS JUNIOR PITTS, ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, ANY OTHER UNKNOWN OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE, GUARDIAN, AND JOSH HOLT/Attorney-Guardian Ad Litem.
By Order for Service by Publication dated October 18, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on March 21, 2019, by the Dodge County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the children are dependent children and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 25th day of June, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the DODGE County Courthouse Annex in EASTMAN, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said court, this the 28th day of March, 2019.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
Dodge County, Georgia
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by ASHLEY W. BURCH to COLONY BANK of DODGE County, dated March 14, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 601, Page 286, Clerk’s Office, DODGE Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from JAB ENTERPRISES, LLC to COLONY BANK, dated August 5, 2016 in the original principal amount of ONE-HUNDRED EIGHTY-EIGHT THOUSAND NINETY-ONE AND 07/100 DOLLARS ($188,091.07), with interest thereon as set forth, COLONY BANK being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, with in the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of May, 2019 the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 121 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.49 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, DATED DECEMBER 5, 2007, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 223, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR ALL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ASHLEY W. BURCH
MICHAEL N. WHITE, Esq.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by SANDRA M. BURCH and MARTIN BURCH to COLONY BANK, dated September 29, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 795, Page 269, Clerk’s Office, DODGE Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from SANDRA JUDY BURCH to COLONY BANK, dated October 30, 2017 in the original principal amount of ONE-HUNDRED SIXTEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED EIGHTY AND 05/100 DOLLARS ($116,880.05), with interest thereon as set forth, COLONY BANK being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF MAY, 2019 the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 121 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 12.32 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY DENEAN W. DIXON GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED MARCH 7, 2004, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 180, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. SAID PLAT IS BY REFERENCE HERETO INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. COLONY BANK can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
SANDRA M. BURCH and MARTIN BURCH
MICHAEL N. WHITE, Esq.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt dated July 7, 2014, executed and delivered by SHEILA VIEHL to Bank of Eastman, and recorded on July 28, 2014, in Deed Book 763, Page 2, DODGE County, Georgia records (the “Security Deed”); as modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt dated November 21, 2014, by and between SHEILA VIEHL and BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on December 4, 2014, in Deed Book 771, Page 182, DODGE County, Georgia records; as modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt dated June 26, 2015, by and between SHEILA VIEHL and BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on July 20, 2015, in Deed Book 790, Page 69, DODGE County, Georgia records; as modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt dated January 19, 2016, by and between SHEILA VIEHL and BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on February 1, 2016, in Deed Book 803, Page 269, DODGE County, Georgia records; as modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt dated September 30, 2016, by and between SHEILA VIEHL and BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on October 11, 2016, in Deed Book 823, Page 70, DODGE County, Georgia records; as further modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt, dated June 26, 2017, by and between SHEILA VIEHL and BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on June 28, 2017, in Deed Book 841, Page 141, DODGE County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property (through the open end provisions therein) to secure that certain promissory note (as amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, the “Note”) from SHEILA VIEHL in favor of Bank of Eastman, dated June 26, 2017, in the original principal amount of Sixty-nine Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-four and 25/100 Dollars ($69,964.25), BANK OF EASTMAN being the current owner and holder of the Note, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF MAY, 2019, of the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PART OF HILL CREST SUBDIVISION IN SAID CITY MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NORTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF EIGHTH AVENUE AND JESSUP STREET, AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 40 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST AT A DISTANCE OF 122.00 FEET AND 5.0 INCHES TO LANDS OF WILTON D. HARRINGTON; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID HARRINGTON LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTHWEST A DISTANCE OF 100.00 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A 45 DEGREES DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 122.00 FEET AND 5.0 INCHES TO A POWER POLE LOCATED ON THE NORTHEASTERLY SIDE OF JESSUP STREET; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF JESSUP STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 105.00 FEET AND 4.0 INCHES TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE MARCH 1, 1961 BY HARRELL AND ROSS, SURVEYORS, SAID PLAT BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF, SAID LANDS BEING A PORTION OF THE LANDS CONVEYED BY E. H. JESSUP TO SILAS H. HARRINGTON, JR., IN A DEED RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 82, PAGE 401-402. SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served).
The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that Bank of Eastman, located at the business address of 100 E. Greene St., Milledgeville, GA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative, ALEC N. SEDKI, JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 3399 PEACHTREE ROAD, N.E., SUITE 1700, ATLANTA, GEORGIA, 30326, TEL: (404) 997-6020.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
SHEILA VIEHL
ALEC N. SEDKI, Esq.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
3399 Peachtree Road N.E.
Suite 1700, Buckhead Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30326
404-997-6020
STATE OF GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from KATHERINE Y. LEWIS to UNITED 1st FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, dated March 29, 2007, and recorded in Book 571, Pages 49-55, DODGE County, Georgia, Records, said Deed to Secured Debt having been given to secure a Note dated March 29, 2007 in the original principal sum of TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED DOLLARS ($27,800.00) with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at DODGE County, Georgia, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on May 7, 2019, the property located at 59 GILBERT DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, more fully described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated here by reference.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installment on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold as the property of KATHERINE Y. LEWIS, subject to the outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, if any, and all easements and restrictions of record, if any, having priority over this Deed to Secure Debt.
UNITED 1st FEDERAL
CREDIT UNION
As Attorney-in-Fact for
KATHERINE Y. LEWIS
D. TYLER VAN LEUVEN
GA State Bar No. 142073
P.O. Box 3637
Tallahassee, Florida 32315-4128
850-388-0500
Attorney for
UNITED 1st FEDERAL
CREDIT UNION
Exhibit A
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 262 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.2 ACRES, MORE OF LESS, AND BEING ALL OF BLOCK “I” AS SHOWN ON A PLAT ENTITLED “PROPERTY” OF J.W. JARRELL” OF A SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL ON OCTOBER 2, 1969, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 8, PAGE 266, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND BEING BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS OF J.W. JARRELL ON THE NORTHEAST BY LANDS OF M.E. GILBERT, ON THE SOUTHEAST BY OLIVE ROAD AND ON THE SOUTHWEST BY GILBERT DRIVE, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM MRS. ERNESTINE LAWSON TO HARRIS MILLER WHICH IS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 129, PAGE 127, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by LYNDA HOWELL to UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, acting through the FARMERS HOME ADMINISTRATION, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, dated November 12, 1996, and recorded in Deed Book 275, Page 54, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-THREE THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SIXTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,160.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of SALE ON MAY 7, 2019, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING A PART OF ORIGINAL LOT OF LAND NO. 7 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT NUMBER 3 IN BLOCK “B” OF A CERTAIN SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINTER RIDGE, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR, JANUARY 18, 1972, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52. SAID PLAT IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SAID PROPERTY IS FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF U. S. HIGHWAY 341 AND THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PINE HAVEN DRIVE; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PINE HAVEN DRIVE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 333.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, CONTINUE TO RUN ALONG THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PINE HAVEN DRIVE SOUTH 1 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 1 DEGREE 22 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JERRY PEACOCK, SR., GA. R.L.S. NO. 2132, DATED 10/09/96, REVISED 10/28/96 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 28, PAGE 95, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THAT DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN DEED BOOK 127, PAGES 576-579.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: USDA, Rural Development they can be contacted at (800) 349-5097 x 4500 for LOSS MITIGATION DEPT, or by writing to 1400 INDEPENDENCE AVE, SW, PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 20250, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS LYNDA HOWELL OR TENANT(S); AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 436 PINE HAVEN DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
RURAL HOUSING SERVICE
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF
AGRICULTURE
as Attorney in Fact for
LYNDA HOWELL
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 18-08902
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from KELVIN C STUCKEY to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR BEAN AND WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP, dated April 24, 2003, recorded May 2, 2003, in Deed Book 438, Page 176, DODGE County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the originalprincipal amount of SEVENTY THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($70,800.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MAY, 2019, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 260 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING ONE ACRE (1), MORE OR LESS, AND LABELED AS TRACT 4, ALL AS SET FORTH IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PERFORMED BY W.P. JOHNSON AND ASSOCIATES, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 1713, ON THE 31ST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2002 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 32, PAGE 247, IN THE DODGE COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT. ALSO INCLUDED IS A MOBILE HOME SET UP ON SAID REALTY AND MADE A PART OF THE REALTY. MODEL 2002 PIONEER, SERIAL NUMBER PH18146A20231AB
THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS BELOW: PROPERTY IS TO CONTAIN ONE DWELLING; PROPERTY MAY NOT BE SUBDIVIDED; PROPERTY IS TO BE USED FOR SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING PURPOSES ONLY; NO LIVESTOCK MAY BE KEPT ON THE PROPERTY; NO INOPERABLE VEHICLES MAY BE KEPT ON THE PROPERTY; MOBILE HOMES MUST BE UNDERPINNED; AND ALL STRUCTURES OR HOMES LOCATED ON SAID PROPERTY MUST BE AT LEAST 40 FEET FROM PROPERTY LINES ADJOINING ROADS AND AT LEAST 20 FEET FROM OTHER PROPERTY LINES.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 376 SYCAMORE DR FKA 294 SYCAMORE DR, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is KELVIN C STUCKEY, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. ¤ 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,LLC, LOSS MITIGATION DEPT., 4425 PONCE DE LEON BLVD., 5TH FLOOR, CORAL GABLES, FL 33146, TELEPHONE NUMBER: 800-771-0299.
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
KELVIN C STUCKEY
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact:
RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC
3145 Avalon Ridge Place
Suite 100
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: 877-813-0992
Case No. BVF-19-00352-1
NOTICE OF SALE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DODGE COUNTY, INC. to COLONY BANK, successor by corporate name change to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY,dated July 13, 2006, and recorded in Deed Book 549, Page 18, et seq., in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, said Deed to Secure Debt having originally been given to secure that certain Promissory Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-NINE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY-THREE and NO/100 DOLLARS ($139,543.00) of even date therewith, as well as all extensions, renewals and modifications thereof, together with any and all other indebtedness, of any type or description, then or thereafter owing by HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DODGE COUNTY, INC. to COLONY BANK, successor by corporate name change to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY, there will be sold by the undersigned, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, before the courthouse door at Eastman, DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MAY, 2019, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 278 OF THE 16th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY BY TIMOTHY W. EASON, LAND SURVEYOR, DATED JUNE 1, 2000, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE 258, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, WHICH PLAY IS BY THIS REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID PROPERTY FRONTS 267.34 FEET ON THE NORTHERLY MARGIN OF THE EASTMAN-SOPERTON HIGHWAY (GEORGIA HIGHWAY 46) AND IS BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH BY EASTMAN-SOPERTON HIGHWAY; WEST BY EASTMAN CONGREGATION OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES; NORTH AND EAST BY STUCKEY TIMBERLAND, INC.
The indebtedness secured by the aforementioned Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared immediately due and payable in full because of the failure of HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DODGE COUNTY, INC. to maintain payments upon said indebtedness owing to COLONY BANK, successor by corporate name change to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY, in accordance with its terms. Said indebtedness remaining in default, this sale shall be made for the purpose of paying such indebtedness, as well as all expenses of this sale, including attorneys’ fees.
The above-described property will be sold as the property of HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DODGE COUNTY, INC. and will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning and subdivision ordinances and/or regulations; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or an inspection of the property; all real property ad valorem taxes or assessments, which may constitute liens upon said property; all liens which, under applicable law, would take priority over the Deed to Secure Debt described above; and all easements, restrictions, rights-of-way, security deeds or other encumbrances of record which have priority over the referenced Deed to Secure Debt.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party presently in possession of said property is HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DODGE COUNTY, INC. and/or a tenant or tenants.
Please be further advised that the entity which has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the Note, Security Deed, and related documents, is:
COLONY BANK
206 N CHURCH STREET
THOMASTON, GEORGIA 30286
Tel: 706-647-6601
ATTN: JEFFERY ALTONPlease note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of such loan.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COLONY BANK, successor by corporate name change to COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DODGE COUNTY, INC.
MOORE, CLARKE, DuVALL & RODGERS, P.C.
/s/ D. BRADLEY FOLSOM
Attorneys for COLONY BANK
Post Office Box 4540
Valdosta, Georgia 31604-4540
229-245-7823
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by EDWARD LAMAR POPE JR. and EMILY LAURA POPE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for THE CITIZENS BANK OF COCHRAN, its successors and assigns dated September 9, 2014, and recorded in Deed Book 765, Page 305, DODGE County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Origin Bank, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $78,571.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the FIRST TUESDAY, MAY 7, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NUMBER 245 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT LOCATED IN THE CENTER LINE OF A DIRT ROAD KNOWN AS THE NEW DANIELS CHURCH ROAD, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING LOCATED 844 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF SAID ROAD WITH THE CENTER LINE OF STATE ROUTE 87 AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 36 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST ALONG A FENCE A DISTANCE OF 173 FEET TO A FENCE POST; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 47 DEGREES 21 MINUTES EAST ALONG A FENCE IN PART A DISTANCE OF 249.5 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 36 DEGREES 35 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 176.7 FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF NEW DANIELS CHURCH ROAD; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF SAID ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 46 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 250 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 130, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDENTICAL PROPERTY CONVEYED BY LIMITED WARRANTY DEED FROM COLONY BANK TO KIMBO PROPERTIES, LLC, A GEORGIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, DATED NOVEMBER 8, 2013, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 746, PAGES 78-79, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Said property is known as 2246 MOUNT OLIVE CHURCH ROAD, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of EDWARD LAMAR POPE, JR.; EMILY LAURA POPE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
Origin Bank as
Attorney-in-Fact for
EDWARD LAMAR POPE JR. and EMILY LAURA POPE
File no. 19-073170
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST &
HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/MW
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A PUBLIC HEARING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MAY 20, 2019, AT 6:15 P.M. AT EASTMAN CITY HALL. THE PURPOSE OF THIS HEARING IS TO DISCUSS THE REZONING OF A CITY BLOCK THAT IS BOUNDED ON THE NORTHWEST BY OAK STREET, ON THE NORTH EAST BY 7TH AVENUE, ON THE SOUTHEAST BY EASTMAN STREET, AND ON THE SOUTHWEST BY 6TH AVENUE, CONTAINING +/- 1.63 ACRES. PROPERTY OWNERS WITHIN THE SAID BLOCK ARE: CITIZENS BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, SHERRIE H. MCCRANIE, DONNA C. MCCRANIE, AND MB GRACE, LLC. ALL PROPERTIES LOCATED WITHIN THE AFORMENTIONED BLOCK ARE PRESENTLY “R1-A”. IF APPROVED ALL PROPERTIES WOULD BE ZONED “P”.
SECTION 142 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EASTMAN STATES THAT A PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING CHANGES SHALL BE HELD TO ANSWER QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS FROM THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
THE CITY OF EASTMAN PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT,
CHAIRPERSON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A PUBLIC HEARING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MAY 20, 2019, AT 6:15 P.M. AT EASTMAN CITY HALL. THE PURPOSE OF THIS HEARING IS TO DISCUSS THE REZONING OF PROPERTY OWNED BY TYLER B. JOHNSON. SUBJECT PROPERTY IS; ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 293, IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, CITY OF EASTMAN, CONTAINING 3.0 ACRES DESCRIBED AS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF STATE ROUTE 46 AND THE SOUTHWEST PROPERTY CORNER OF THE EASTSIDE COURT (EASTMAN HOUSING AUTHORITY), SAID POINT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM POINT OF BEGINNING TRAVEL NORTH 0 DEGREES 24 MINUTES EAST 403.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN NORTH 78 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST 213.8 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN NORTH 8 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 25.25 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, WHICH IS THE COMMENCEMENT OF SUBJECT PROPERTY. FROM SAID IRON PIN, TRAVEL NORTH 5 DEGREES 29 MINUTES EAST 559.45 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN NORTH 51 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 187.40 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN SOUTH 44 DEGREES WEST 324.57 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN SOUTH 35 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 5 SECONDS EAST 543.57 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, WHICH IS THE POINT OF COMMENCEMENT. THIS TRACT IS PRESENTLY ZONED R1, AND IF REZONING IS APPROVED, WILL BE REZONED R2-A.
SECTION 142 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EASTMAN STATES THAT A PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING CHANGES SHALL BE HELD TO ANSWER QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS FROM THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
THE CITY OF EASTMAN PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT,
CHAIRPERSON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A PUBLIC HEARING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, MAY 20, 2019, AT 6:15 P.M. AT EASTMAN CITY HALL. THE PURPOSE OF THIS HEARING IS TO DISCUSS THE REZONING OF A TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF CONGO LANE AND THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF GRIFFIN AVENUE, SR117, SAID POINT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT AT THE NORTHERLY END OF THE CHAMFERED INTERSECTION, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM POINT OF BEGINNING TRAVEL SOUTH 62 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 59.50 FEET ALONG THE CHAMFERED INTERSECTION TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, THEN NORTH 69 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 215.64 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, THEN NORTH 73 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST 38.64 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN NORTH 20 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 303.98 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN SOUTH 69 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST 291.98 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN SOUTH 20 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 88.44 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THEN ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 3,869.72 FEET, AN ARC LENGTH OF 167.88 FEET, BEING SUBTENDED BY A CHORD SOUTH 19 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 30 SECOND WEST 167.87 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, WHICH SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS DESCRIBED PARCEL CONTAINS MORE OR LESS 2.00 ACRES, PROPERTY OWNER IS STANDING BOY PROPERTIES, LLC. THIS TRACT IS PRESENTLY ZONED R1, AND IF REZONING IS APPROVED, WILL BE REZONED B1.
SECTION 142 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EASTMAN STATES THAT A PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING CHANGES SHALL BE HELD TO ANSWER QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS FROM THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
THE CITY OF EASTMAN PLANNING & ZONING BOARD
MIKE PRUETT,
CHAIRPERSON
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-19-9195
Re: ESTATE OF DALE KNIGHT GILBERT;
The Petition of TERRY A. GILBERT A/K/A TERRY A. GILBERT SR., for a year’s support from the Estate of DALE KNIGHT GILBERT, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before May 8, 2019, why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court Personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held in the Probate Court of the above-named County, 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023 or the Dodge County Chamber and scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This the 3rd of April, 2019.
AL MCCRANIE
Probate Court Judge
Dodge County, Georgia
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775