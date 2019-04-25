By Mary Beth Dopson
The Dodge County High School Tennis team hosted two competitors two weeks ago to begin the first round of state playoffs.
Both the boy’s and girl’s team were victorious in their played matches and will advance to the “Sweet 16”, second round, in the playoffs.
The boys battled against Swainsboro High School and swept their opponent with a 5-0 team win. Winners for the boys included: first singles Jaret Underwood, second singles Nathan Newman, third singles Dane Hardin, first doubles Jason Peterson and Orlanda Brown, and second doubles Brayden Nardi and Ryan Clements.
The girl’s team defeated their opponent, St. Vincent’s Academy, with a team score of 3-2. Winners for the girls included: second singles Jessie Thomas, first doubles Abby Christian Manning and Abbey Manning, and second doubles Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Precious Coleman.
The teams traveled to Augusta on April 22nd to play their Sweet 16 match against Davidson Fine Arts School.
The boy’s and girl’s team showed up and showed out in their played matches and will advance to the Elite 8, third round, in the playoffs. The crowds were fired up watching the intense matches played.
The boys battled against Davidson Fine Arts School and won with a score of 3-2. First singles Jaret Underwood pulled out an outstanding win of 6-3 1-6 6-1 in a third set. Third singles Dane Hardin dominated his opponent with a 6-1 6-2 win. First doubles Jason Peterson and Orlanda Brown played awesome with a 7-5 6-3 win.
The girl’s team defeated their opponent, Davidson Fine Arts School, with a team score of 3-2. Third singles Annie Jones won in a tough played match win of 6-4 6-2. First doubles Abby Christian Manning and Abbey Manning smashed their opponents with a 6-2 6-3 win. Second doubles Mattie Grace Hutcheson and Precious Coleman crushed their opponents with a 6-2 6-2.
Team members pictured above are (front row, l-r) Abbey M. Manning, Precious Coleman, Leighton Jones, Makiya Roberson, Mattie Grace Hutcheson, Abby C. Manning, Mary Beth Dopson; (middle row, l-r) coach Marcie Jones, Annie Jones, Ellie Jones, Olivia Cranford and Jessie Thomas and (back row, l-r) Orlanda Brown, Jaret Underwood, Dane Hardin, Nathan Newman, Brayden Nardi, Ryan Poole, Caleb Singletary, Ryan Clements, Jason Peterson.
The Indians will play the third round of state matches before April 28th against Rockmart.