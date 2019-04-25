Covenant College softball sophomore Faith Manning was named to the USA South All-West Division second team when the conference named the season award winners on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Manning, a sophomore from Eastman, is currently batting .330, is second on the team in runs batted in (RBIs) with 14, a slugging percentage of .407, an on-base percentage of .407 and has had 11 walks. Manning has played and started in all 33 games on the year, including 32 starts at catcher. She is one of two Covenant College players to tally four hits in a game this season as she accomplished the feat in a win over Agnes Scott on March 27. Manning has seven multi-hit games on the season.
In conference play alone, Manning led the Scots with a .426 average and 11 RBIs to go along with a slugging percentage of .511 and a .473 on-base mark.
All awards are voted on by the softball coach at each institution. The divisional team voting is completed only by those coaches in the particular division. The first team all-conference and individual award voting is completed by all coaches.
Manning is the daughter of Jimmy and Ashley Manning of Eastman and a 2017 graduate of Dodge County High School.
