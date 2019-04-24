This is a huge week for the Falcons. The annual NFL draft starts this Thursday. The birds hold the 14th in the first round and the big question is what are they going to do. There is little question that the Falcons want defensive tackle Ed Oliver from Houston. There is only one small problem.
There is little to no way that he will be there at 14. So what happens? Well, everyone has their own opinion. Some say trade up to possible number seven and deal with Jacksonville.
It will probably take moving the second and third round picks to go there and that’s a steep price. Some people have Oliver moving in the top five and if that happens, it is time for plan B and that would be to trade down. I don’t really like anybody at 14. I think that it’s a reach for any of the Clemson defensive linemen and I am not crazy about a defensive back in that spot. I say they can get a decent back at 23 or so like Baker from Georgia or maybe even offensive lineman Cody Ford from Oklahoma.
The trade down would probably include a second run pick and then they can get a quality defensive guy. It should be rather interesting Thursday night as you have a somewhat desperate general manager and head coach. I say they will not pick number 14. It won’t be a boring draft this year.
Like most people, I thought the National League East was going to be mighty strong. We have just passed Easter and so far that has not happened. The Phillies are just 12-9 and actually hold a one game lead over the Braves and Mets.
Now do I think the Phillies and Nationals will get this going? Absolutely. They have way too much talent to be average. It looks like the Mets have survived a huge scare as last year’s Cy Young Award Winner Jacob deGrom is going to be okay after a short stint on the injured list.
Now for the Braves. Never a dull moment for this team. A completely rebuilding Arizona team sweeps them at home. Then the wild Cleveland series.
I think it’s the first series since the fateful 1995 World Series. The Braves looked doomed for a double-header loss as they trailed game two, seven to three going into the 9th. Five walks and three hits later, the Braves stole an eight to seven win after a two out bases loaded hit from Acuna.
Then came Sunday night baseball for the second week in a row. The game belonged to Josh Donaldson. He hit homers in the first and second innings in the 11-5 win. Left-hander Max Fried pitches great again and got the win. So far this year, he has been great as long as he can throw strikes. One of the big problems remains the bullpen. They got two of the four losses including blowing a late three run lead against Arizona.
The news didn’t get any better as Vizcaino was lost for the year with shoulder surgery. Venters also has been put on the disabled list. If you think Kimbrel is closer to being a Braves. Don’t. The second round compensation pick makes him a non-starter for them. Here is a little hope.
On June 3rd, the draft pick will come off the board. I think the Braves will make an offer then, but not a day before. I still think this year is an uphill climb for the Braves bullpen.
