Indian baseball team advances to playoffs
By Joey Marchant
Dodge was fortunate to overcome a ton of mistakes against Telfair back on March 25th. This time Dodge was not that lucky as Telfair squeaked out an 11-10 come from behind victory on April 15th.
Parker Gay started on the mound for Dodge and pitched well. Dodge appeared to have a strategy of allowing its pitchers to throw around forty pitches. Dodge was in the midst of seven games scheduled over a nine-day period, so managing pitch counts was important.
Dodge came out swinging in the first. Brendan O’Connor led off with a walk and stole second base. Brodie Woodard drove in O’Connor with a base hit. The ball was mishandled by the centerfielder allowing Woodard to take second. Kaden Burse hit a grounder up the middle that struck second base and caromed into the outfield driving in Woodard to give Dodge a 2-0 lead.
Telfair took advantage of two Dodge errors to score one run in the bottom of the first in what proved a foreshadowing of things to come. Dodge came right back in the second. Parker Hardin led off with a walk, and Timmy Johnson came in as a courtesy runner for Hardin. Johnson moved to second on a wild pitch. Cole Cranford hit a ground ball, and Johnson got caught between second and third. However, Johnson was able to elude the Telfair defenders. DJ Bursch hit a long sacrifice fly to score Johnson. O’Connor walked. Garrett Durden singled to score Cranford. The right fielder elected to throw behind O’Connor who was rounding second. The throw scooted through the infield and into leftfield allowing O’Connor to score and Durden to reach second. Woodard reached on catcher’s interference. Noah Mincey singled driving in Durden and Woodard, but Mincey was thrown out trying to make second base. Dodge led 7-1.
Telfair went quietly in the second, and Dodge added to its lead in the third. Hardin singled, and Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. Cranford drove Hardin in with a double, but Cranford was thrown out trying to go to third. Dodge led 8-1.
Dodge’s offense then stalled for several innings as Telfair mounted a comeback. Andrew Lowery relieved Gay with two on base and one out in the third. He struck out the next batter. Then he induced a ground ball on which Woodard made a nice play ranging to his left for the third out. Telfair scored three runs in the fourth on a bases loaded double by Ramsey Hancock cutting the Dodge lead to 8-5. A two-run double by Cameo Blankenship and an RBI single by Hancock tied it 8-8 with no outs in the bottom of the sixth. Landin Crummey entered in relief of Lowery and retired the next three batters in order.
Dodge rallied in the seventh without recording a hit. Woodard reached on an error. Burse walked. The runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Mincey had a sacrifice fly to score Woodard. Crummey walked. Hardin had a sacrifice fly to score Burse giving Dodge a 10-8 lead. Telfair took advantage of a couple of Dodge errors in the bottom of the seventh. Crummey struck out Landin Connell on a breaking ball in the dirt. Because the pitch was in the dirt, the runner was allowed to attempt to reach first base safely. Dodge threw the ball into right field allowing Connell to trot into second rather than back to the dugout. Jacob Mullis and Jude King reached on infield hits loading the bases. Telfair brought in their slugger Tre Bess as a pinch hitter. Bess had been running the 200 meters at the Region track meet earlier in the afternoon and did not start. It was soon apparent that Bess was swinging for the fences. Crummey managed to throw a fastball by him for the first out. Cameo Blankenship drew a bases loaded walk to score a run. Hancock had a bloop single to center for his fifth RBI of the day tying the game. King was out at third as he had to hold up to make sure the ball fell for a hit. With two outs, Dodge dropped a routine fly ball off the bat of Tre Blankenship allowing Cameo Blankenship to score for the 11-10 Telfair victory. This ended Dodge’s eight game winning streak.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Garrett Durden was one for four with one run batted in (RBI) and one run scored. Brodie Woodard was two for four with one RBI and three runs scored. Kaden Burse was two for three with a walk, one RBI and one run scored. Noah Mincey was one for three with three RBI. Parker Hardin was one for two with a walk and one RBI. Cole Cranford was two for four with a double and one run scored.
Parker Gay pitched two and one-third innings allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk. Gay struck out two. Andrew Lowery pitched two and two-thirds innings allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk. Lowery struck out two. Landin Crummey pitched two innings allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. Crummey struck out three.
Dodge returned home to face the Northeast Raiders on April 16th where they won 14-4. Dodge recognized its three seniors prior to this final home game of the season. They are Kaden Burse, DeJa “DJ” Bursch and Parker Gay.
Brendan O’Connor started on the mound for Dodge. Northeast put three runs on the board in the first on the strength of three hits and a Dodge error giving Northeast a 3-0 lead.
Coach Herring penciled his three seniors into the first three spots on his lineup card. They did not disappoint. DJ Bursch led off with a homerun over the leftfield fence, his team leading fourth homerun of the season. Parker Gay and Kaden Burse followed with base hits moving to second and third on a wild pitch. Brendan O’Connor hit a sacrifice fly scoring Gay. Garrett Durden was hit by a pitch. Brodie Woodard singled. Noah Mincey reached on an error, which allowed Burse, Durden and Woodard to score. Andrew Lowery walked. Bursch singled scoring Mincey. Bursch took second on the throw home. A wild pitch allowed Lowery to score and Bursch to go to third. Bursch later scored on a wild pitch giving Dodge an 8-3 lead. Dodge added to the lead in the second. O’Connor was hit by a pitch, and Noah Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for O’Connor. Durden tripled driving in Cummings. Woodard drove in Durden with an infield hit giving Dodge a 10-4 lead.
Dodge added a run in the third. Burse and O’Connor reached on errors. Durden drove in Burse with a single for an 11-3 Dodge lead.
Macky Rowland relieved O’Connor to start the fourth, and he struck out the side. Dodge scored three runs in the fourth. Lowery and Parker Hardin led off with base hits and moved to third on a wild pitch. Bursch walked. Gay hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Lowery. Bursch scored on a bad throw back to the pitcher. O’Connor had a base hit scoring Gay for a 14-3 lead. Northeast would add a run in the top of the fifth ending the game in a 14-4 Dodge victory.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: DJ Bursch was two for three with a walk, a homerun, one RBI and three runs scored. Parker Gay was one for three with a hit batsman and two runs scored. Kaden Burse was one for four with one run scored. Brendan O’Connor was one for two with a hit batsman, two RBI and one run scored. Garrett Durden was two for three with a triple, a hit batsman, one RBI and two runs scored. Brodie Woodard was two for three with one RBI and one run scored. Noah Mincey was one for three with a run scored. Andrew Lowery was one for two with a walk and two runs scored. Parker Hardin was one for two with a walk.
O’Connor pitched three innings allowing three unearned runs on three hits. He hit one batter and struck out four. Macky Rowland pitched two innings allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks. Rowland struck out five.
Dodge traveled to Macon on April 18th for its regular season finale with Northeast and barely escaped with a 4-2 victory over the Raiders. Garrett Durden started on the mound for Dodge and pitched four innings allowing two runs on nine hits. Durden walked one and struck out four. Landin Crummey relieved Durden and pitched three scoreless innings allowing two hits and no walks. Crummey struck out three.
Dodge took an early lead. O’Connor led off with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Brodie Woodard. Kaden Burse drove in O’Connor with a sacrifice fly to give Dodge a 1-0 lead in the first.
Northeast managed four base hits in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Dodge took the lead in the fifth. Timmy Johnson led off with a single. O’Connor singled, and a throwing error on the play allowed Johnson to take third and O’Connor to take second. Durden had a sacrifice fly to score Johnson. Woodard reached on an error, which allowed O’Connor to score and give Dodge a 3-1 lead.
Northeast came right back in the bottom of the fifth. Durden gave up two base hits before being relieved by Crummey who retired the next three batters in order. However, one run scored and was charged to Durden cutting the lead to 3-2.
Dodge added a final run in the sixth as Andrew Lowery doubled and scored when Crummey reached on an error. Northeast managed to get two hits in the seventh and had the winning run at the plate, but Crummey struck out two and Durden, now playing second base, caught a line drive moving to his right to help preserve the victory.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was one for three with a walk and two runs scored. Garrett Durden was one for three with a double and one RBI. Brodie Woodard was one for four. Noah Mincey was one for three. Andrew Lowery was one for two with a double, a hit batsman and one run scored. Parker Hardin was one for three. Timmy Johnson was one for two with one run scored.
The doubleheader with Jeff Davis was cancelled by mutual agreement as both teams ready for postseason play. Dodge finished the regular season with an overall record of 17-7 and a region record of 9-3. Dodge finished tied for second in Region 3AA with Washington County. However, Washington County held the tie breaker over Dodge, so the Golden Hawks get the second seed in the playoffs while Dodge gets the third seed. Dodge travels to Alma to face the Bacon County Red Raiders (21-8) in the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday April 24th at 4:30 pm. The teams will play two games on Wednesday. A third game will be held on Thursday if necessary to determine the series winner. The winner of this series will face the winner of the Thomasville/Laney series on May 2nd.
Updated: Sports 4-24-2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)