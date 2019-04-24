New football coach hired

In a called school board meeting on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, the Dodge County Board of Education named Ken Cofer as head football coach and athletic director. coach Cofer replaces coach Rex Hodges who recently retired.
Cofer comes back to Dodge County after spending 2016 and 2017 on Hodges’ staff. He spent the 2018 season at Wilcox County as head coach and they advanced to the Class A State tournament. Coach Cofer has been in coaching for 23 years. He has previously held head coaching stints in Cook and Bacon County.
Coach Cofer received the job over several good candidates, according to Dodge County School Superintendent Michael Ward. “We picked coach Cofer because he carried himself so well and he focuses well on the student athlete”. Ward added, “you will have a hard time finding a guy that does more for kids than Coach Cofer”. Superintendent Ward also stated that coach Cofer was completely vetted prior to being recommended to the board.
When asked why he returned to Dodge County, coach Cofer said, “it’s the work ethic of these young men that brought me back. I will miss Wilcox but I know the new coaches will do a great job”. Coach Cofer said this team would spend a lot of time in the weight room. “We are going to use our strength and speed to our advantage,” said Cofer. On offense, we are going to run a “smash mouth spread”, we are going to be fast and get things done. It’s going to be a little different,” he said.
