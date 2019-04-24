He feels your pain!

Welcome back, Judge Jeanine!
Maybe Crazy Joe Biden, former vice plagiarist of the USA, just wants to be one with his adoring female admirers. He feels your pain!
Under the Donald Trump presidency it took just 23 days for the Dow Average to go from 24,000 to 25,000. The Dow Average first closed at 62.76 on Feb. 16, 1885. It first hit 1,000 on Nov.14, 1972, closing at 1003.16. I was going to night law school at the time. Don’t forget, the 12-year Depression crash occurred in all western industrialized nations, not just the USA.
“The players I respected most were the toughest players, not those who talked a good game or blocked a shot and acted like a fool.”
basketball TV analyst Jay Bilas
John Brennan, appointed CIA director in 2013, says he voted for the Communist presidential candidate in the 1976 election. Brennan is now accusing Donald Trump of being a traitor. In recent elections the CPUSA gave up running a candidate and suggested Commies vote Democrat instead. They actually recommended a vote for Hillary Clinton.
Leftwing Congressperson AOC (Alexandria Occasionally Coherent) claimed Congress amended the Constitution to prevent Franklin D. Roosevelt from being re-elected. “They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get reelected”, said AOC, who was wrong once again: “(Reminder, FDR died in office in 1945; the 22nd Amendment came in 1947)”
Tom Elliott on NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com    
Bumper sticker of the day: “Go ahead, elucidate. It isn’t illegal yet.”

Congressman George Hansen  (R-Idaho) took on the deep state leftists and they harassed him endlessly until he died. His bogus conviction on campaign finance charges was overturned but his health failed because of medical neglect and harassment while he was imprisoned for a couple of years. He never recovered from his mistreatment, and died in 2014. Little was said about this in the news. 
“Hypocrisy is a common trait among the elite and privileged.”
commenter Phonecard Mike on TheGatewayPundit.com
“It’s called the ‘American Dream ‘ because you have to be asleep to believe it.
George Carlin
Hugh Hefner’s college typewriter brought $162,000 at a December 2018 auction of the Playboy founder’s possessions. This was the top-selling item at the auction.
Forty-four years ago on March 31, 1975 Coach John Wooden of UCLA won his tenth national championship and retired from coaching.
“Too bad the Mueller indictment starts only with the year 2014.”
BlazingCatFur.ca
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking us out.
Marshall Miller
