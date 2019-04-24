Welcome back, Judge Jeanine!
Maybe Crazy Joe Biden, former vice plagiarist of the USA, just wants to be one with his adoring female admirers. He feels your pain!
Under the Donald Trump presidency it took just 23 days for the Dow Average to go from 24,000 to 25,000. The Dow Average first closed at 62.76 on Feb. 16, 1885. It first hit 1,000 on Nov.14, 1972, closing at 1003.16. I was going to night law school at the time. Don’t forget, the 12-year Depression crash occurred in all western industrialized nations, not just the USA.
“The players I respected most were the toughest players, not those who talked a good game or blocked a shot and acted like a fool.”
basketball TV analyst Jay Bilas
John Brennan, appointed CIA director in 2013, says he voted for the Communist presidential candidate in the 1976 election. Brennan is now accusing Donald Trump of being a traitor. In recent elections the CPUSA gave up running a candidate and suggested Commies vote Democrat instead. They actually recommended a vote for Hillary Clinton.
Leftwing Congressperson AOC (Alexandria Occasionally Coherent) claimed Congress amended the Constitution to prevent Franklin D. Roosevelt from being re-elected. “They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get reelected”, said AOC, who was wrong once again: “(Reminder, FDR died in office in 1945; the 22nd Amendment came in 1947)”
Tom Elliott on NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com
Bumper sticker of the day: “Go ahead, elucidate. It isn’t illegal yet.”
He feels your pain!
