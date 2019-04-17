Russ's Sports Review

Well, I knew he was due. As we all know by now, Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major overall on Sunday. He entered the final round two shots behind defending British Open Champion Francesco Molinari. I give Tiger credit. He played well but he had some help in winning. Molinari, Koepka and Finau all hit the ball in the water on the par 3, 12th hole. Woods seemed to be fortunate every time he missed the fairway as he did get more than his share of breaks. I give Tiger credit as he got the breaks he needed and took full advantage of them. My pick didn’t really get started until Sunday as Rory shot 68 on Sunday to finish tied for 21st.
It looks like it was a very good week for the Braves on and off the field. It looks like it will be a 4-2 week if they don’t blot a big late lead against the Mets. The highlight of the week was Touki Toussaint. The top pitching prospect was called up Saturday and was brilliant out of the bullpen as he pitched six innings allowing only four hits, an unearned run and striking out seven. He was called up when Kyle Wright was sent to AAA. While we are on the subject of roster moves, the Braves sent Sean Newcomb to AAA. He is still struggling to throw strikes. I would think and hope that Touki will get his spot.
The offense did break out quite a bit over the weekend against the strong Mets staff. Donaldson finally broke out with his first two homers of the year. The young dynamic combo of Albies and Acuna have both started to get hot so the offense should be good. In case you missed it, Albies signed a very long term and very team friendly deal last week. He signed a nine-year deal worth 45 million. Many experts call it the worst contract ever agreed to by a player. To say the least, it was a wonderful deal for the Braves.
The pitching side concerns me. Closer Vizcaino has been put on the disabled list. It looks like A.J. Minter will take over for the time being. Reports are that Kimbrel’s contract demands have started to come down but the draft pic compensation that goes with him seems to be the sticking point. The Braves’ second round pick would go to Boston if a deal happens. The Braves have called up right-handed pitchers Jacob Webb and Dan Winkler from Gwinnett. Webb will be making his first trip to the majors. Winkler was in the majors most of last year and was decent at times. The team had to put veteran left hander Jonny Venters on the injured list. Nobody has been called up yet. It was scheduled that Folty was supposed to make his final rehab start on Monday night in Gwinnett. He will probably make his 2019 debut with the big team this weekend in Cleveland.
