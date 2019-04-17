Indian baseball team wins eight in a row
By Joey Marchant
Dodge won three games last week improving their overall record to 15 wins and 6 losses. They are currently on an eight-game winning streak. Dodge traveled to Ashburn on April 10th to take on the Turner County Rebels. To look at the final score of 22-3, one would assume that Dodge cruised to victory running up the score on an outmanned band of Rebels. Nothing could be farther from the truth as Dodge had to scratch and claw their way to a 3-2 lead through five innings before the floodgates finally opened.
Landin Crummey started on the mound for Dodge and went six and one-third innings giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out nine. Dodge took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Crummey led off with a single to centerfield. Andrew Lowery was hit by a pitch and DJ Bursch was walked to load the bases. Brendan O’Connor hit a sacrifice fly to score Timmy Johnson from third who was running for Crummey.
Turner tied it at 1-1 in the third, and Dodge took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. After two quick outs in the inning, DJ Bursch doubled. O’Connor reached on an error allowing Bursch to score. Garrett Durden singled home O’Connor.
Turner cut the Dodge lead to 3-2 in the fifth with the help of two Dodge errors. Up to this point, it felt like Dodge would eventually start swinging the bats consistently and put the Rebels away. However, there are games when an underdog is allowed to hang around and gain confidence until the momentum finally shifts allowing the underdog to pull out a win. Turner was on the cusp of that. However, Dodge slammed the door in the final two innings.
Dodge scored two in the sixth. Parker Hardin reached on an error. Noah Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. Bursch walked. O’Connor doubled to score Cummings. Durden hit a sacrifice fly to score Bursch giving Dodge a 5-2 lead.
Dodge finally broke it open in the seventh. Kaden Burse led off the inning with a strikeout, but he reached first when the pitch went all the way to the backstop. Timmy Johnson entered as a pinch runner for Burse. Noah Mincey ripped a double down the third baseline moving Johnson to third. Lowery walked, and Johnson scored on a wild pitch. Mincey and Lowery would also score from third on wild pitches. Hardin and Bursch each walked. Cummings entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. It was at this point that Coach Herring began to empty his bench with two outs and an 8-2 lead. Roper Weathersbee singled to load the bases. Seth Cossett singled driving in Cummings and Bursch. Cole Cranford walked to load the bases. Cummings singled up the middle to score Weathersbee. Parker Gay walked scoring Cossett. Lowery singled scoring Cranford. Lowery advanced to second and Cummings scored on an errant throw from the outfield. Macky Rowland had an infield single to score Gay. A throwing error on the play allowed Lowery to score and Rowland to advance to second. Bursch singled scoring Rowland. O’Connor walked. Weathersbee singled to load the bases for Cranford who connected on a grand slam over the left field fence. When the dust cleared, Dodge scored seventeen runs in the inning to take a 22-2 lead.
Crummey struck out one batter in the bottom of the seventh before being lifted for Brodie Woodard. Turner added one unearned run charged to Crummey to make the final score 22-3.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was one for four with a double, two walks, two runs batted in (RBI) and two runs scored. Garrett Durden was two for three with two RBI. Brodie Woodard was one for four. Noah Mincey was one for four with a double and one run scored. Andrew Lowery was one for three with a walk, a hit batsman, one RBI and two runs scored. DJ Bursch was two for two with a double, three walks and four runs scored. Roper Weathersbee was two for two with two runs scored. Seth Cossett was two for two with three RBI and two runs scored. Cole Cranford was one for one with a grand slam, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored. Noah Cummings was one for two with one RBI and three runs scored. Macky Rowland was one for one with one RBI and one run scored.
On April 12th, Dodge hosted Southwest Macon in a doubleheader. Dodge won the first game 16-1. Parker Gay started on the mound for Dodge and pitched all three innings giving up one unearned run on one hit and three walks. Gay struck out five.
Dodge started sloppily as the leadoff man for Southwest dribbled one up the first baseline for an infield hit. A stolen base and two errors allowed the runner to score and Southwest to take a 1-0 lead. Dodge came back in the bottom of the first. After two quick outs separated by a 30-minute lightning delay, Brodie Woodard reached on an error and stole second. Kaden Burse singled to drive in Woodard. Noah Mincey tripled driving in Burse. Landin Crummey doubled scoring Burse. Dodge led 3-1.
Dodge continued to score in the second. Brendan O’Connor had a blooper which he turned into a double by hustling. He went to third on an errant throw in from the outfield. Garrett Durden reached on an error. Woodard walked to load the bases. Burse had a bases clearing triple. Noah Mincey had a sacrifice fly to score Burse. Dodge led 7-1.
Dodge would end this one in the third. Parker Hardin led off with a base hit, and Timmy Johnson entered as a courtesy runner for him. DJ Bursch hit a two-run homer over the left field fence for his team leading third homerun of the season. O’Connor singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball. Durden walked. Woodard had a base hit scoring O’Connor. Woodard was erased when Burse hit into a fielder’s choice. Mincey walked to load the bases. Crummey walked plating Durden. Lowery walked plating Burse. Hardin was hit by a pitch plating Mincey. Bursch walked plating Crummey. Lowery scored on a wild pitch. O’Connor walked loading the bases. Woodard singled scoring Hardin to end the game 16-1.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was two for three with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Brodie Woodard was one for two with a walk, one RBI and one run scored. Kaden Burse was two for three with a triple, four RBI and three runs scored. Noah Mincey was one for one with a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. Landin Crummey was one for one with a double, two walks, two RBI and one run scored. Parker Hardin was one for two with a hit batsman, one RBI and one run scored. DJ Bursch was one for two with a homerun, two RBI and two runs scored.
Dodge shut out Southwest 10-0 in the second game. Andrew Lowery started on the mound for Dodge and pitched three scoreless in nings giving up two hits and one walk. Lowery struck out five. Brenan O’Connor worked the final two scoreless innings giving up one hit and one walk while striking out four.
Timmy Johnson led off the first inning for Dodge reaching on an error and stealing second. Garrett Durden singled scoring Johnson. Noah Mincey singled scoring Durden. Dodge led 2-0.
Dodge added three more runs in the third. Durden doubled to left. Woodard had a bunt for a hit. Mincey reached on an error allowing Durden to score. Cole Cranford had a double scoring Woodard. Seth Cossett hit a sacrifice fly to score Mincey. Dodge led 5-0.
Dodge added three more runs in the fourth. Roper Weathersbee and Johnson each reached on errors. Durden got down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third. Woodard singled driving in Weathersbee. O’Connor grounded out third scoring Johnson. Mincey walked. Cranford singled scoring Woodard. Dodge led 8-0.
Dodge closed it out in the fifth. Noah Cummings reached on an error and stole second. Johnson had an infield hit. Parker Gay doubled scoring Cummings. Macky Rowland hit a fly ball to right field, which was misplayed by the right fielder allowing Johnson to score the final run for the 10-0 Dodge win.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Timmy Johnson was one for four with three runs scored. Garrett Durden was two for two with a double, one RBI and two runs. Brodie Woodard was two for three, one RBI and two runs scored. Noah Mincey was one for two with a walk, one RBI and one run scored. Cole Cranford was two for three with a double and two RBI.
Dodge was scheduled to travel to McRae to face Telfair County (12-9) on April 15th and host Northeast Macon (5-12) on April 16th. Results of those games were unavailable at press time. Dodge will finish the regular season by visiting Northeast Macon on April 19th and traveling to Hazlehurst for a doubleheader with Jeff Davis (21-2) on April 20th. The Yellow Jackets are ranked #2 in the state in AA. Dodge will see the best pitching staff that it will face in the regular season.
This should be a good measuring stick series for Dodge and show them what they can expect to see should they make a deep playoff run. In other action this week, Washington County split its season series with Bleckley County, which means Dodge’s playoff seeding will come down to the final week of the regular season.
Depending on this week’s results, it appears Dodge will finish either second or third in Region 3AA. A second-place finish would have the Indians at home in the first round of the playoffs while a third-place finish would result in the Indians hitting the road. Most likely opponents in the first round of the playoffs from Region 2AA are Bacon County (19-7) or Vidalia (15-9). S