Updated: Two dump sites to be shut down

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 17. 2019
Updated: 9 hours ago
Comment (1)
At the recommendation of Dodge County Manager Spence Barron, the Dodge County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to close two of the approximately 18 dumpster sites in Dodge County.

Barron stated that he and commissioner Terry Niblett met with members of the Litter Free Dodge Committee last week to try and come up with a solution to the problem of illegal dumping and littering going on in Dodge County, and that the problem was getting worse by the week.

Because of household trash, household items (mattresses, refrigerators, stoves, etc.), do-it-yourself construction materials and miscellaneous yard debris from Bleckley and Pulaski Counties, the two most problematic dumpster locations were the Dubois and Ben Giddens Road dumpster sites. Barron added that it has gotten so bad, that road crew employees were being pulled several days per week to help sanitation employees.

Barron proposed to the board, “Let’s try something new. It will involve shutting down the Dubois and Ben Giddens dumpster sites, but at the same time we will open up the transfer station on Dodge Avenue starting 12 hours a day (7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.) and from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, or whatever Dodge County Public Works Supervisor Richard Harrell and the board think is best.”

Our goal with closing these sites is to reduce the amount of out of county trash while still giving the people a place to go to dump their refrigerators, mattresses and furnishings instead of piling them up all over the county.

Since the surrounding counties have gone to a fee payment system for trash, the people who do not want to pay in Bleckley and Pulaski County are bringing their garbage over to Dodge County to dump it.

County manager Barron continued by telling board members and citizens that he had gone through the budget, and for sanitation alone, $546,000.00 was budgeted for 2019. With all the trash coming in from other counties, Barron estimated an additional $142,000.00 of road department resources would be needed to help the sanitation department keep up with everything Bleckley and Pulaski are dumping in these northern dumpsters (Dubois and Ben Giddens sites).

Barron also asked commissioners to give him permission to hire either two or three part-time employees to monitor the remaining county dumpster sites and to staff the transfer station on Dodge Avenue. These individuals would also have the authority to write citations to violators. He stated that all of the rules would be published in The Dodge County News, put on the Dodge County and Litter Free Dodge Facebook pages and the Dodge County Commissioner website. The changes would go into effect on May 1, 2019.

Commissioner Niblett made the motion to accept Barron’s proposal to shut down the Dubois and Ben Giddens dumpster sites, to open the transfer station additional hours, and to hire two to three individuals part-time to help with the litter problem. It was seconded by commissioner Cheek. Before the vote was taken, commissioner Brian Watkins clarified that the Dodge County transfer station and Dodge County dumpster sites were only for Dodge County citizens. Anyone from another county that goes to the transfer station will be turned away and if they are seen dumping at the other locations they will be cited. The motion passed unanimously.

Barron also asked the commissioners for permission to reinstate the Probation Community Service program using individuals working off their community service hours for DUI’s (driving under the influence) and other misdemeanors sentences. These individuals could pick up trash beside the road or around the dumpsters. “It will take some work to figure it all out, but I would like to try to put it together,” Barron stated. No action was taken on this request.

Commissioner Cheek reported to the board regarding her and commissioner Niblett’s review of the possible purchase of emergency medical equipment for the hospital ambulance service. The equipment would include three new power-pro stretchers and three life-pack 15 monitors at a cost of $117,008.01. Cheek stated that with their negotiated savings on the equipment, in the amount of $20,307.00, they purchased a used ambulance, which cost $22,000.00, with only 87,000 miles. Cheek stated, “For us, it is a new ambulance.”

Cheek continued by stating that they (she and Niblett) had spoken with county manager Barron about making three annual payment of $39,002.67 and that the budget could handle the request. Cheek made her findings into a motion, which passed unanimously.

Commissioner Watkins did comment that with the purchase of the used ambulance, that would give the ambulance service four ambulances, which will have three usable at all times and one to be used for a spare. He also, requested the cost of a mounting system so that the one of the power-pro stretchers could be used in the newly purchased ambulance and was told it would be $933.00. Watkins ask Barron if the funds were available through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Barron commented yes and the additional $933.00 was made into a motion and passed.

Dodge County Hospital Medical Director Chip Stringer commented, “We are grateful for the new equipment and ambulance. The ambulance is a little bit larger than we are use to and we do have some concerns about using it in our more rural areas with tight narrow roads and driveways.

At first, we will probably use it (the new ambulance) for long distance transfers. It has the least number of miles of any vehicle we have so there would be less chance of malfunctions while on the road.”

Barron spoke up and stated that the goal of the commissioners and himself was to get a fleet management program in place for the patrol cars, ambulance and rescue vehicles. It is just taking us time to build up to that. We all know our equipment is not new and it is going to take a little time to get the funds built up to rotate out older vehicles.

Roddy Fire Chief Kevin Cranford went before the board of commissioners requesting $12,500.00 to purchase a new rescue truck. Chief Cranford told commissioners he had been a volunteer fireman with Roddy since he was 16 and now he was 31 and they were still using the same equipment.

Chief Cranford stated that he found a 2004 Ford F-450 4X4 with 46,000 miles and was requesting the funds from their SPLOST allotment. County manager Barron stated that the funds were available. Commissioner Niblett made the motion, seconded by commissioner Cheek to use the SPLOST funds allotted fund for Roddy to purchase the rescue truck. The motion passed unanimously.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 what's-it2u on 04/18/19 at 08:03 AM [Reply]
Regarding dumpster sites to be shut down: I think this is a good thing.But I have a question about people living in Dodge that might have to depend upon their family that lives in Bleckley, Pulaski or Laurens County if they are disabled like I will be when I have back surgery. Will we have an Identifaction number to give to the the person that will be doing this chore for us to be checked off a list or what?
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News