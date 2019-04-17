At the recommendation of Dodge County Manager Spence Barron, the Dodge County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to close two of the approximately 18 dumpster sites in Dodge County.
Barron stated that he and commissioner Terry Niblett met with members of the Litter Free Dodge Committee last week to try and come up with a solution to the problem of illegal dumping and littering going on in Dodge County, and that the problem was getting worse by the week.
Because of household trash, household items (mattresses, refrigerators, stoves, etc.), do-it-yourself construction materials and miscellaneous yard debris from Bleckley and Pulaski Counties, the two most problematic dumpster locations were the Dubois and Ben Giddens Road dumpster sites. Barron added that it has gotten so bad, that road crew employees were being pulled several days per week to help sanitation employees.
Barron proposed to the board, “Let’s try something new. It will involve shutting down the Dubois and Ben Giddens dumpster sites, but at the same time we will open up the transfer station on Dodge Avenue starting 12 hours a day (7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.) and from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, or whatever Dodge County Public Works Supervisor Richard Harrell and the board think is best.”
Our goal with closing these sites is to reduce the amount of out of county trash while still giving the people a place to go to dump their refrigerators, mattresses and furnishings instead of piling them up all over the county.
Since the surrounding counties have gone to a fee payment system for trash, the people who do not want to pay in Bleckley and Pulaski County are bringing their garbage over to Dodge County to dump it.
County manager Barron continued by telling board members and citizens that he had gone through the budget, and for sanitation alone, $546,000.00 was budgeted for 2019. With all the trash coming in from other counties, Barron estimated an additional $142,000.00 of road department resources would be needed to help the sanitation department keep up with everything Bleckley and Pulaski are dumping in these northern dumpsters (Dubois and Ben Giddens sites).
Barron also asked commissioners to give him permission to hire either two or three part-time employees to monitor the remaining county dumpster sites and to staff the transfer station on Dodge Avenue. These individuals would also have the authority to write citations to violators. He stated that all of the rules would be published in The Dodge County News, put on the Dodge County and Litter Free Dodge Facebook pages and the Dodge County Commissioner website. The changes would go into effect on May 1, 2019.
Commissioner Niblett made the motion to accept Barron’s proposal to shut down the Dubois and Ben Giddens dumpster sites, to open the transfer station additional hours, and to hire two to three individuals part-time to help with the litter problem. It was seconded by commissioner Cheek. Before the vote was taken, commissioner Brian Watkins clarified that the Dodge County transfer station and Dodge County dumpster sites were only for Dodge County citizens. Anyone from another county that goes to the transfer station will be turned away and if they are seen dumping at the other locations they will be cited. The motion passed unanimously.
Barron also asked the commissioners for permission to reinstate the Probation Community Service program using individuals working off their community service hours for DUI’s (driving under the influence) and other misdemeanors sentences. These individuals could pick up trash beside the road or around the dumpsters. “It will take some work to figure it all out, but I would like to try to put it together,” Barron stated. No action was taken on this request.
Updated: Two dump sites to be shut down
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)